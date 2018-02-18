  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 February, 2018
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market

Gardaí seized goods being sold which were priced at the market in excess of €50,000.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 7:04 PM
5 hours ago 17,914 Views 32 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED counterfeit goods worth an estimated €50,000 during an operation in Fairyhouse Market, Meath.

The operation was carried out by gardaí from the Meath division, supported by Revenue’s Customs Officers.

With the assistance of brand agents representing 20 different companies, gardaí identified a number of stalls dealing in alleged counterfeit goods.

Gardaí seized goods being sold which were priced at the market in excess of €50,000 and which would have a value if genuine of in excess of €300,000.

The seizure included large amounts of sports clothing, designer handbags, watches, designer clothing and designer accessories.

The branded goods seized were counterfeit or copies of the following brands: Adidas, Nike, Calvin Klein, Ted Baker, North Face, Hollister, Canada Goose, Moncler, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Abercrombie and Fitch, Under Armour, Superdry, Hugo Boss, and Rolex.

No arrests were made during the operation.

A file is currently being prepared at Ashbourne District for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
