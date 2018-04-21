Call to start planning a Finglas Luas dubbed 'a decade premature'

THE NTA SAYS that it will examine a proposal to extend the Luas to Finglas “in due course”, but sources say a TD’s call to get planning for the extension is “a decade premature”.

Noel Rock, the Fine Gael TD for the area called on the NTA to begin advance works on the project as soon as possible.

The Project Ireland 2040 document says that appraisal on an extension of the line to Finglas would be carried out towards the end of the current capital spending plan, around 2027. Sources say it is likely that work would commence in roughly 2030, though Rock has stated it could be three years earlier.

Rock wants the land protected and the route selected. He also called for the signing of a railway order, though this is usually the last part of any rail project. For example, the Metrolink project has yet to sign its order and it has chosen a route and has funding in place.

“The potential land marked out in Finglas and surrounding areas currently has adequate vacancies and is owned by Dublin City Council. It is really important that this land is now protected for the Luas, particularly given all the competing demands for land in Dublin at the moment.

“It is also really important that the NTA start the necessary preparatory works to ensure that the Luas project is not delayed.

“I am calling on the NTA to begin route selection, protect the land and get Railway Orders signed. I am adamant that we get this project started as soon as possible and certain that the logic to this is indisputable: the land is vacant now, so let’s do these essential works as soon as possible.”

An NTA spokesperson said:

“The National Development Plan makes provision for funding to undertake appraisal, planning and design of the Luas network expansion to Finglas and it is certainly something NTA will look at in detail in due course.”

Sources familiar with similar projects say that while the NTA may have designs on doing the Luas extension, it will come “well after” the Metrolink building and Dart upgrading projects.

“Finglas definitely could do with the line and the idea to get working early is great, but it’s about a decade premature. The NTA would be flat out right now, there’s no way it can plan another major project.”

The Metrolink project is due to be built by 2027.