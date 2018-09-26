This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Transatlantic jet makes emergency landing in Dublin due to engine fire warning

It’s now understood the a mechanical issue caused the alarm to go off.

By Patrick Flynn Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 2:57 PM
26 minutes ago 1,476 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4255215
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Matheus Obst
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Matheus Obst

A TRANSATLANTIC JET has made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport after the crew reported an engine fire.

American Airlines flight AA-101 was en route from London Heathrow to New York at the time, with 206 passengers and a crew of 13 on board. The Boeing 777-200 jet was passing over Ireland when the crew diverted to Dublin Airport.

The pilot told air traffic controllers here that they needed to divert as they had a “fire in the left engine”.

The airport’s fire and medical services were placed on standby and met the plane as it landed safely at 11.47 this morning. The fire team used thermal imaging equipment to check for any sign of fire.

Controllers confirmed there was no sign of smoke, while the fire crew also said they was no sign of a blaze. It’s now understood that the crew received an engine fire indication but that there was in fact no fire.

The airline confirmed that the flight diverted to Dublin after an indicator light in the cockpit indicated a possible mechanical issue.

“Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft and we hope to have our customers on their way to New York soon. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” the airline said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four adults were secretly rescued during 'Wild Boars' cave operation, divers reveal
    33,350  9
    Fora
    1
    		The drinks industry claims new alcohol labelling laws will make Ireland a ‘global pariah’
    27  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    12,399  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's take a second to ponder Niall Horan and Jamie Dornan's friendship
    1,139  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Foster mother takes Tusla to High Court over refusal to consider her as adoptive parent for child
    DUBLIN
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    'She saw it as a stunt': Eoghan Murphy says Catherine Byrne got 'no deal' for confidence vote
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    HOUSING
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    Unemployment set to drop again but Brexit could have negative impact on Irish growth
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    MONAGHAN
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Watch: New sinkholes appear next to primary school in Monaghan
    'Shock and devastation': Monaghan GAA club will be shut 'for years' after sinkhole opens up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie