  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First Dates to feature couple using Irish Sign Language in Irish TV first

Irish sign language was enshrined in law at the end of last year.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 6:20 AM
6 hours ago 13,121 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3822825
Image: First Dates/RTÉ
Image: First Dates/RTÉ

THERE IS TO be a first for Irish television tonight as First Dates Ireland will feature a date conducted entirely in sign language.

The episode features a meal between design student John Charles (27) from Edenderry, a member of the deaf community, and HR professional Stephen (24) from Dublin, who is fluent in sign language as well as being Mr Gay Ireland.

Although deaf people have appeared in the UK version of the show, their dates have not been conducted completely in sign language.

Late last year, President Michael D Higgins signed new legislation conferring legal recognition on Irish Sign Language (ISL).

It means that that around 5,000 Irish deaf citizens are able to access State services in their own language.

When John Charles and Stephen meet, it turns out that they have met before and they immediately start to communicate using sign language. John Charles tells Stephen that when he goes on a date with a hearing person who doesn’t sign, they have to use a phone to communicate, passing texts back and forth.   

Stephen decided to pursue deaf studies at college after a difficult start with his own communications skills.

He explained: “Growing up I had a really severe speech impediment to the point where I couldn’t even fully pronounce my own name properly. I knew exactly what I wanted to say, I’d talk all the time but people couldn’t understand me.

“It meant that I was really interested in, if one way of communication wasn’t working for you that you could just choose an alternative.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly said the law was a watershed moment for the deaf community.

“Members of the Irish deaf community have been suffering extreme marginalisation by the State for some time now. The signing of the bill by Michael D Higgins puts an onus onto State agencies such as hospitals, schools and the Courts to make services available for the Irish deaf community.”

Read: Legislation to officially recognise Irish Sign Language set to pass through Dáil today >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
27,945  5
Fora
1
Ryanair has signed its first-ever agreement with a trade union
18  0
The42
1
Luis Suarez defends subbed Coutinho after first La Liga start
10,688  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 extremely Irish Valentine's Day cards
2,145  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
GARDAí
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Irene White investigation turns to the person who paid Anthony Lambe to kill her
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
DUBLIN
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
CORK
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
No decisions yet but Cork hopeful of multi All-Ireland football winning duo's return
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie