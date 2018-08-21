The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRASH: Gardaí arrested a woman after a car crashed into Government Buildings shortly after 10 o’clock this morning.

2. #POPE VISIT: The Pope will meet survivors of clerical sex abuse during his visit to Ireland this weekend.

3. #DONEGAL: The funeral of 20 year-old Shiva Devine, who died in a crash in Co Donegal last weekend, took place this morning.

4. #FATAL STABBING: A 31 year-old man has been charged with the murder of his father in Dublin on Sunday.

5. #ITALY: Rescue workers are continuing to search for survivors after an “avalanche of water” hit an Italian park.

