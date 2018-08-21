This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope will meet survivors of clerical sex abuse during his Irish visit, Vatican says

Details of the meeting will not be announced until after it is over.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,777 Views 44 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4193089
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

Updated 47 minutes ago

POPE FRANCIS WILL meet survivors of clerical sex abuse during his visit to Ireland this weekend.

The Reuters news wire service reported the development this afternoon, quoting a briefing by Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke.

According to the Reuters report, Burke told reporters that details of the meeting would not be announced until after it was over and that it would be up to the survivors whether or not they wanted to speak afterwards.

There has been uncertainty in recent months over whether such a meeting would take place. Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said several times at public events recently that he wasn’t certain if there would be enough time for the Pope to meet victims.

Colm O’Gorman, the founder and former director of the One in Four charity and a campaigner for survivors of clerical abuse, said this afternoon that the meeting had the appearance of being a “box-ticking exercise”.

He also criticised what he described as the “circus” that had been created by the Catholic Church around the prospect of such a meeting taking place.

While a pastoral meeting might be appropriate for some people, O’Gorman said the priority for survivors of clerical abuse in Ireland was accountability.

“These kinds of meetings that frankly often look more like PR exercises than having any real integrity – they certainly don’t help us to get to the truth – are really not helpful,” O’Gorman told RTÉ’s News at One.

I can’t overstate the insult that I think the circus that’s been created around the very notion of this kind of meeting is to victims of abuse. It lacks integrity on every possible level.

O’Gorman, who is himself a survivor of clerical abuse, wrote for TheJournal.ie  earlier this month that the Church had fought “tooth and nail” to cover up abuse in every country where such offences had been reported.

“Here in Ireland they used diplomatic immunity to block the case I took against the Vatican in 1998 to try force Pope John Paul II to reveal what was known about the priest who raped me and dozens of others.

It tried to block State inquiries, arguing that it was above the law, that Canon Law was superior to the law of the State. This week we found out that in 2003 the Vatican tried to secure a deal with the State that would allow it to bury Church documents. It wanted to put Vatican and Diocesan archives beyond the reach of any investigation. It didn’t get the deal it wanted, so instead it simply withheld the documents and refused to engage with the various statutory inquires established by the Oireachtas.

Pennsylvania abuse

In a letter published yesterday Pope Francis condemned the “atrocities” revealed recently by a far-reaching US report into clerical child sex abuse in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Even though it can be said that most of these cases belong to the past, nonetheless as time goes on we have come to know the pain of many of the victims,” the Pope said in his letter.

We have realised that these wounds never disappear and that they require us forcefully to condemn these atrocities and join forces in uprooting this culture of death.

The two-year investigation by a grand jury into all but two Pennsylvania dioceses turned up dozens of witnesses and half a million pages of church records containing “credible allegations against over three hundred predator priests”.

More than 1,000 child victims were identifiable, but the “real number” was “in the thousands,” the grand jury estimated, given those children whose records were lost or who were afraid to ever come forward.

Victims were often traumatised for life, driven to drugs, alcohol and suicide, the grand jury said. The only recourse was to recommend changes to the law and expose what had happened to make sure such widespread abuse was never repeated.

One cleric raped a seven-year-old girl in hospital after she had her tonsils out, the report said. Another child drank juice, only to wake up the next morning bleeding from his rectum and unable to remember what had happened.

Irish visit 

Pope Francis will arrive in Dublin on Saturday morning and will attend events in the city throughout the day, before visiting Knock the next morning and delivering a mass to more than 500,000 people at the Phoenix Park on Sunday afternoon.

The visit was confirmed in March of this year.

Speaking at the launch of the itinerary for the visit in June, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said that a meeting with victims and survivors groups had not yet been added to the schedule but was “very high on the list of priorities”.

Earlier this month, Martin told the Irish Times that “time is very tight” for the Pope to meet survivors of abuse.

0273 Amnesty YES Campaign_90541847 Campaigner Colm O'Gorman Source: RollingNews.ie

O’Gorman is organising a demonstration at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 3pm on Sunday to coincide with the Pope’s mass.

The Facebook event page states the Pope’s visit will be “marked by an effort to silence and marginalise those whom the church has harmed”.

O’Gorman has asked people who have been “abused or hurt by the Catholic Church” and those who “wish to stand in solidarity with those who have been abused” to attend the event.

- Includes reporting by AFP 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    49,066  86
    2
    		'I find them terrifying': Mary McAleese wary of gay priests and nuns who preach anti-LGBTI message
    47,816  173
    3
    		'Humiliated, belittled, embarassed': Woman awarded €4.2k over Hap discrimination
    45,293  56
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    533  0
    2
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    222  0
    3
    		Travel group Hostelworld's bookings were 'soft' during its busiest time of the year
    63  0
    The42
    1
    		Cian Lynch: 'My own mother hopped the old fence. I just turned around, she grabbed me.'
    59,138  2
    2
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    42,955  33
    3
    		'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    42,088  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    32,903  0
    2
    		Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    15,050  3
    3
    		Paul Costelloe shared some insights into the making of Vogue Williams' wedding dress
    13,319  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DONEGAL
    Funeral of crash victim Shiva Devine takes place in Donegal this morning
    Funeral of crash victim Shiva Devine takes place in Donegal this morning
    Man (20s) released after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    Man arrested after fatal crash in Bundoran that killed two and seriously injured three
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie