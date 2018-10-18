This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Changes to Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares from December

Some fares will rise while some fares will fall under changes announced today.

By Conal Thomas Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 6:37 PM
45 minutes ago 4,151 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4293807
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IN A FURTHER move towards a flat public transport fare, the National Transport Authority (NTA) today announced a number of fare changes across Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas. 

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, said today that these changes mean that “some fares will rise and some will be reduced” as the authority moves towards two main Leap fares under its BusConnects programme. 

These two main fares – for short journeys and for travel across 90 minutes – are aimed at simplifying the network and will result in changes across all three transport modes. 

The main fare changes are as follows and are effective from 1 December:

For passengers travelling on Dublin Bus and the recently launched Go Ahead routes, the current €2.60 Leap fare for over 13 stages will drop to €2.50 while the €2.15 Leap fare for journeys of 4-13 stages will increase to €2.25.

The €1.50 Leap fare will increase to €1.55 while the Xpresso Leap fare will increase from €2.90 to €3.00.

The €3.30 cash fare (over 13 stages) remains the same under the fare changes. 

However, the €2.10 cash fare will increase to €2.15 (1-3 stages) while the €2.85 cash fare (4-13 stages) will increase to €3.00.

The Xpresso cash fare will increase from €3.65 to €3.80.

No more off-peak

Under the changes announced today, Luas fares are being brought in line with bus fares. 

For Luas commuters, from 1 December, peak and off-peak fares will merge resulting in just one set of fares. 

The NTA is also withdrawing the city centre off-peak €1 Luas fare.

Monthly Luas tickets will increase from €110 to €121 while annual tickets will increase from €1,100 to €1,210.

The NTA also announced today a new €600 add-on fare for Luas and Dublin Bus for passengers who already have an annual ticket for Iarnród Eireann services, Bus Éireann stage carriage services or the route 139 service.

In its move towards the two main Leap fares, the NTA has also said that Short Hop Zone fares for Iarnród Eireann services will be adjusted, with most intercity express single fares dropping by 5%.

The NTA is also introducing a one-day student fare of €4.00 in Waterford, Galway and Limerick. 

‘Very disappointed’

These fare changes may result in “slightly” more people paying more on public transport than less, said Tim Winton, NTA director of public transport services this afternoon, and are aimed at bringing fares in line with the NTA’s BusConnects plan. 

Following An Bord Pleanála’s (ABP) decision yesterday to refuse planning permission for a pedestrianised plaza at College Green, CEO Graham said it is too soon to say exactly how that decision will impact BusConnects.

However, the NTA is “very disappointed” with the decision, she said. 

It is now over to Dublin City Council to decide whether or not to revive the plaza plan, Graham added.

It does need to be considered now about how can we remove the conflict for public transport, general traffic and pedestrians and cyclists in that very busy area of the city centre.

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

