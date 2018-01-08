'Slow down': Driver warning after temperatures plunge to minus 5 overnight

MOST AREAS OF the country are waking up to a cold and frosty start, after sub-zero temperatures overnight.

A ‘status orange’ weather warning remains in place for much of the country until 10am this morning.

It covers:

Munster

Inland areas of Leinster

Connacht

Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan

Temperatures were forecast for as low as minus six degrees overnight.

The coldest temperatures this morning are in the Midlands area. In Offaly, as of 6.50am this morning, the latest Met Éireann temperature reading was minus five.

AA Roadwatch is reporting slippery conditions on the Midleton-Dungourney Rd (R627) at Ballincole Cross in Cork this morning.

This is the advice from the traffic monitoring service for drivers in the ‘orange alert’ area:

Expect frost and ice on roads in these areas and remember stopping distances are 10 times longer in such conditions.

Slow down and leave yourself more time to reach your destination.

It will be a mostly dry day later, but staying cool – temperatures of 2 to 5 in many areas, a few degrees warmer along the south and southwest coasts.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and windy with some heavy rain later in the day.