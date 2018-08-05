This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Revenue collects over €1 million in extra taxes from casinos with unlicenced gaming machines

Revenue last year launched a national compliance project targeting the gaming and amusement machine sector.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 6:15 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

REVENUE HAS COLLECTED more than €1 million in additional taxes in a crackdown on casinos with unlicenced gaming machines.

Last month Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, responding to a parliamentary question from Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, pointed to a significant increase in the number of licences issued for gaming machines last year.

Figures jumped from 6,088 in 2016, generating €1.8 million in tax to 9,612 in 2017, generating €2.7 million.

The increase followed he launch last year of a national compliance project by Revenue targeting the gaming and amusement machine sector. It was recently reported that a number of premises received enforcement letters giving them notice to remove machines or face seizure.

Responding to a question from TheJournal.ie, a Revenue spokesperson said more than 300 “interventions” – including site visits by Revenue officers – in relation to non-compliance, have been completed since the launch of the project. They said in excess of €1.1 million in additional taxes have been collected as a result of these interventions.

They said Revenue is “alert to, and proactive in addressing, the risks posed by the gaming and amusement sector”.

Using a range of compliance interventions the project, which is operating on a national basis, has achieved a significant increase in tax and licensing compliance.

“This project is ongoing and for that reason no further details of the operation can be provided at this time. However, I would like to assure you that Revenue is intent on addressing all forms of licensing non-compliance in the gaming and amusement sector.”

