Revenue collects over €1 million in extra taxes from casinos with unlicenced gaming machines

REVENUE HAS COLLECTED more than €1 million in additional taxes in a crackdown on casinos with unlicenced gaming machines.

Last month Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, responding to a parliamentary question from Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, pointed to a significant increase in the number of licences issued for gaming machines last year.

Figures jumped from 6,088 in 2016, generating €1.8 million in tax to 9,612 in 2017, generating €2.7 million.

The increase followed he launch last year of a national compliance project by Revenue targeting the gaming and amusement machine sector. It was recently reported that a number of premises received enforcement letters giving them notice to remove machines or face seizure.

Responding to a question from TheJournal.ie, a Revenue spokesperson said more than 300 “interventions” – including site visits by Revenue officers – in relation to non-compliance, have been completed since the launch of the project. They said in excess of €1.1 million in additional taxes have been collected as a result of these interventions.

They said Revenue is “alert to, and proactive in addressing, the risks posed by the gaming and amusement sector”.

Using a range of compliance interventions the project, which is operating on a national basis, has achieved a significant increase in tax and licensing compliance.

“This project is ongoing and for that reason no further details of the operation can be provided at this time. However, I would like to assure you that Revenue is intent on addressing all forms of licensing non-compliance in the gaming and amusement sector.”