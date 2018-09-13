Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'

Drew Harris said An Garda Síochána respects the right of people to protest peacefully.

Drew Harris said An Garda Síochána respects the right of people to protest peacefully.

‘Protesters must be non-violent’

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he did not like the image of contractors in balaclavas at the housing occupation at North Frederick Street this week – but he defended the actions of gardaí.

Speaking at the launch of the Land Development Agency today, Leo Varadkar said he will “always defend the right of people to protest”.

“That’s fundamental in a democracy, but with the right to protest, of course, comes responsibility. Protesters must be non-violent and must always act within the law and in this case there was a High Court order to vacate the particular premises involved. And it’s the job of the gardaí to enforce the law, we should always support the gardaí when they enforce the law,” he said.

I think, like a lot of people, I didn’t like to see a private security firm in balaclavas, I don’t think that’s the kind of image that anybody wants to see on their TV screens.

It is understood that the men in balaclavas who weren’t gardaí were hired as private contractors by the landlords and did not work for a security firm.

It is also understood that the absence of a registration plate on the van they used was a security measure to ensure that identifying factors were not present on the vehicle.

Hundreds of people staged a sit-down protest in Dublin’s city centre yesterday evening and there were criticisms of the decision by gardaí to accompany the private contractors to the building and to cover their own faces.

Although the Taoiseach raised concern about the fact that the contractors were wearing balaclavas, he defended the decision of members of the garda public order unit to cover their faces.

“However, when a comes to the gardaí, we’ve checked this, they’re wearing hoods, in some cases, ski masks in the other,” he said.

“They wear hoods in case there’s a risk of fire or something being thrown at them and they wear the ski masks in some cases to protect their identities but in all cases they had their badges and those badges were visible.”

- With reporting by Christina Finn.