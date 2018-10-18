This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harris makes representations to halt Bray pupil's deportation: 'Eric is Irish. This is his home'

The Wicklow TD said he hopes common sense prevails.

By Christina Finn Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 6:31 PM
51 minutes ago 3,196 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4294318

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said he has made representations to the Justice Department to prevent the deportation of a nine-year-old boy from Bray. 

Eric Zhi Ying Mei Xue, a 4th class pupil in St Cronan’s, was born in Ireland, but he is not a citizen. He is now facing deportation to China.

Leena Mei Mei Xue, Eric’s mother, arrived in Ireland 12 years ago. However, a deportation order was served against her in 2015. She has appealed the order over the last three years, however, her last appeal was rejected in June. 

“I have made representations to the Department of Justice and Equality in relation to Eric’s situation. I have appealed for Eric to remain in Ireland on humanitarian grounds,” Harris told TheJournal.ie.

He added:

Quite frankly, Eric is Irish. He was born here, goes to school here and has never lived anywhere else. This is his home. This is his country. I really hope common sense can prevail.

A petition, organised by his school, has been signed by 36,000 people to date. 

On the petition site, the school states that Eric is neither an Irish citizen nor a Chinese citizen. They are concerned that if he returns to China, he will have no access to the country’s health or education system because he is not a Chinese citizen. 

One teacher from the school said the campaign is fully backed by the school including the principal Maeve Tierney and the Board of Management. 

Tierney told RTÉ News that the school believed that Eric should be afforded the same rights as an Irish Citizen. Ms Tierney described Eric as “an extremely able boy”.

The principal said the deportation of a boy born in Ireland is “very, very wrong”.

Fianna Fáil TD for Wicklow, Stephen Donnelly said that it is entirely unacceptable that a nine year-old boy who has lived in Wicklow his whole life could be deported to China.

“Over the past year, I’ve been working hard with Eric’s mother to stop her family from being plucked out of their home. I’ve written to the Justice Minister on their behalf and have tried to convince the authorities how cruel it would be to send young Eric to the other end of the world from the only home he has ever known,” said Donnelly.

He added: 

Eric was born and raised here. He doesn’t speak Chinese and, as far as I’m concerned, he is Irish. We must remember that he wasn’t born in China he will have no access to their health or education system if he’s sent there.
Deporting him under these circumstances would be inhumane. And I’m not alone in this belief; tens of thousands of people have already signed a petition set up by Eric’s school, St Cronan’s.

Donnelly called on Minister Flanagan to show compassion.

“Citizenship should be granted to little Eric straight away and his mother should be given permission to reside so she can continue to raise him in the caring and loving environment she has developed in Bray for her son,” concluded Donnelly.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady told TheJournal.ie yesterday that he hopes there is a positive outcome for Eric, who he said is being placed in a “horrendous” situation.

He said Eric’s case is just one of many young children, who find themselves being deported, despite being born in Ireland. 

Brady said such actions can have a huge impact on these children, and can cause a huge trauma in their lives. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    63,897  106
    2
    		Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    63,551  28
    3
    		Traveller families plan silent demonstration at Peter Casey Thurles visit
    60,620  202
    Fora
    1
    		Kildare Village has been ordered to cull an anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    757  0
    2
    		A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
    296  0
    3
    		After culling thousands of staff in recent years, Eir is planning to hire 750 new workers
    163  0
    The42
    1
    		European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    21,228  36
    2
    		'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    20,353  33
    3
    		Munster recruit Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy for next season
    19,316  91
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Sam Bird is "devastated" over his split from Georgia Steel... it's The Dredge
    4,300  0
    2
    		Safety warnings issued to women suggest that flouting 'the rules' is to accept the outcome
    3,804  12
    3
    		Cult skincare brand Sunday Riley got caught out for posting fake reviews of its products
    2,486  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    After one win in 9 games, where do Martin O'Neill and Ireland go from here?
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie