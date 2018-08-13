Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ulster Bank has confirmed it has agreed to sell a portfolio of 5,200 mortgages to vulture fund Cerberus.
- Ticketmaster has announced plans to shut down its ticket resale website Seatwave after the much-anticipated ticket touting law was approved by Cabinet in July.
- Hockey Ireland is set to receive a €500,000 grant as part of a €1.75million tranche of additional government funding for high-performance sport.
- A former Celtic Football club kitman who sexually abused a Belfast teenager over a three-year period was handed a sentence of three years and nine months today.
- Less than one in ten Irish rivers, beaches, and harbours inspected as part of a nationwide litter survey are considered clean enough to meet European standards.
- Unprecedented demand for tickets to the Liam Miller tribute match in Cork caused the website selling them to crash temporarily this morning, with 38,000 tickets sold so far.
- The family of Joe Deacy who was murdered in Mayo last year has relaunched their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
- Thieves who broke into a McDonald’s restaurant in Dublin in the early hours of this morning left empty-handed after alerting authorities to their presence by setting off the smoke alarm.
WORLD
#VIGO Over 300 people were injured after a promenaded collapsed at Vigo music festival in Spain.
#BLACK BOX US Investigators said they have found the flight data recorder of the Horizon Air plane stolen by a troubled Seattle airport worker amid plane wreckage on a sparsely populated island in Washington state.
#DROP Turkey’s Central Bank is scrambling to calm markets which have been spooked by the precipitous plunge in its currency, the lira after Donald Trump said he had doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium from Turkey.
#SAY A LITTLE PRAYER Soul singer Aretha Franklin, is gravely ill and surrounded by relatives, a reporter and family friend wrote on his website today.
PARTING SHOT
It’s international left-handers day and the folks over at TheDailyEdge have compiled some of the best reactions to the celebration.
Including this:
