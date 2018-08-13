Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

(LtoR) Mediator Kieran Mulvey and Edward Wilson (Chief People Officer) have begun to try to resolve the long-running Ryanair dispute. Source: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

People queue at a foreign currency exchange shop in Istanbul. Source: AP/PA Images

#VIGO Over 300 people were injured after a promenaded collapsed at Vigo music festival in Spain.

#BLACK BOX US Investigators said they have found the flight data recorder of the Horizon Air plane stolen by a troubled Seattle airport worker amid plane wreckage on a sparsely populated island in Washington state.

#DROP Turkey’s Central Bank is scrambling to calm markets which have been spooked by the precipitous plunge in its currency, the lira after Donald Trump said he had doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium from Turkey.

#SAY A LITTLE PRAYER Soul singer Aretha Franklin, is gravely ill and surrounded by relatives, a reporter and family friend wrote on his website today.

It’s international left-handers day and the folks over at TheDailyEdge have compiled some of the best reactions to the celebration.

Including this: