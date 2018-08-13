'We need answers': Family of Joe Deacy relaunch appeal for information on his murder

ONE YEAR ON from the murder of Joe Deacy in Co Mayo his family are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Joe, from St Albans in England, was discovered by a passerby outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with head injuries on 12 August 2017.

The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital after the alarm was raised around 6.45am and later removed to Beaumont Hospital.

He was pronounced dead the following day. Gardaí have been treating the death as homicide.

Joe’s uncle Paul spoke to Newstalk this afternoon saying that the last year had been “horrific”.

A charity GAA match was held in Swinford over the weekend where Paul said Joe’s father Adrian made a passionate plea for people to come forward saying “we need answers about what happened”.

“My brother is a shadow of the man he used to be. Him and Joe were so close.

“Stop praying for Joe and start praying for the people who aren’t coming forward,” Paul told Newstalk.

Speaking to Crimecall earlier this year Adrian Deacy described his son as a very popular young man.

He had friends all over the place. If you had a Venn diagram with Joe in the middle of it, you’d have seven or eight different circles around it, and that’s purely because of his personality.

In November 2017, two men in their 20s were arrested in connection with his death but were later released without charge.

In May of this year, another man who was arrested in relation to Joe’s death was also released without charge.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.