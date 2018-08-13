Demand for Liam Miller tribute match causes ticketing website to crash

UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND FOR tickets to the Liam Miller tribute match in Cork caused the website selling them to crash temporarily this morning.

Up to 38,000 tickets for the game, which will see an Ireland/Celtic XI take on a Manchester United legends XI at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, were due to go on sale at 10am.

However, a surge in traffic to Tickets.ie caused the website to crash for a period, with operators resolving the issue a short time later.

The game will take place on 25 September, and is being held to raise funds for charity and the family of former Republic of Ireland international Miller, who passed away earlier this year from pancreatic cancer aged just 36.

The fixture was originally due to take place at the 7,000-seater Turner’s Cross, but following ongoing controversy, the GAA allowed its 45,000-seater stadium be used for the match.

Those who have purchased tickets for the event before today will be issued with a replacement ticket for the new venue.

The Celtic / Republic of Ireland selection will be led by internationals such as Robbie Keane, Damien Duff and Richard Dunne, with Celtic legends Stylian Petrov, John Hartson and Paul Lambert notable inclusions from the Hoops.

The Manchester United side will see Corkmen Roy Keane and Denis Irwin joined by Louis Saha, Andy Cole, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes.