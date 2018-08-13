This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lira drops as Turkey accuses America of 'stabbing it in the back'

Turkey and the United States, two NATO allies, have been locked in bitter disputes.

By AFP Monday 13 Aug 2018, 3:46 PM
13 minutes ago 864 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4178534
Image: Lefteris Pitarakis
Image: Lefteris Pitarakis

TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK is today scrambling to calm markets which have been spooked by the precipitous plunge in its currency, the lira.

The fall has seen the embattled Turkish lira tumbled some 16% against the dollar on Friday as US President Donald Trump said he had doubled tariffs on steel and aluminium from Turkey.

As the lira plunged another 7% in value, investors fretted over potential economic contagion from Turkey, particularly to European banks.

Turkey and the United States, two NATO allies, have been locked in bitter disputes over a string of issues from a pastor’s detention on terror charges to the war in Syria.

The dispute has severely hit the Turkish currency which has been in the free fall since Friday.

The country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused America of “stabbing Turkey in the back”.

“You act on one side as a strategic partner but on the other you fire bullets into the foot of your strategic partner,” Erdogan told a conference in the capital Ankara.

“We are together in NATO and then you seek to stab your strategic partner in the back. Can such a thing be accepted?” Erdogan asked.

After Erdogan’s speech, the lira was trading back at 6.9 to the dollar.

In its first statement since what was dubbed “Black Friday” in Turkey, the central bank said it was ready to take “all necessary measures” to ensure financial stability, promising to provide banks with “all the liquidity” they need.

The bank also revised reserve requirement ratios for banks, in a move also aimed at staving off any liquidity issues.

But to the dismay of markets, the statement gave no clear promise of rate hikes, which is what most economists and analysts say is needed to ease the crisis.

Control

However, Erdogan’s influence over his central bank is another cause of concern for both investors and European leaders. The central bank has over the last few weeks defied calls from markets for rate hikes to combat these problems, raising fears of interference from Erdogan who has repeatedly called for low interest rates.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed into the crisis, calling for an independent Turkish central bank.

Erdogan also blasted what he called “economic terror” on social media, vowing that the judiciary had taken necessary measures to punish so-called speculators.

The interior ministry launched an investigation into 346 social media accounts on grounds of “provocative sharings”, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Agathe Demarais, lead Turkey analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, told AFP that “with an overheated and indebted economy, Turkey will require credibly orthodox economic policies, fiscal discipline and central bank independence to reverse the current situation.”

“A normalisation of relations with the US could also reduce the amount of legwork that the central bank will have to do to control the economic situation, but this is unlikely to happen at the moment,” she said.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
63,856  28
2
Employee awarded €6,600 from bank, who sacked him, after he claimed they promoted him beyond his ability
59,599  43
3
'The devastating impact of social class is not an abstract concept to hundreds of thousands on this island'
45,586  183
Fora
1
Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
4,022  0
2
'A bitter pill for shareholders': The troubled firm behind Cuisine de France wants to raise €800m
130  0
3
From snow to heatwaves, Irish retailers have been at the mercy of weather this year
143  0
The42
1
Teenager Rhys McClenaghan wins gymnastics gold for Ireland at European Championships
60,101  49
2
As it happened: PGA Championship, final round
47,155  15
3
Sludden goal proves crucial as Tyrone end 10-year wait for All-Ireland final place
30,495  107
DailyEdge
1
8 household objects you will only understand the importance of once you move out
7,155  1
2
Just 10 of the most accurate descriptions of the whole tall girl / playsuit situation
6,959  1
3
13 tweets about renting that will make you feel pure and utter despair
6,420  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
NORTHERN IRELAND
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom': Tributes after death of Queen's University chancellor Tom Moran
'I want the organisation to be friendly, respectful': Mary Lou McDonald on the continuing SF bullying claims
GARDAí
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaí
DUBLIN
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should plastic bottles be banned from Irish beaches?
Poll: Should plastic bottles be banned from Irish beaches?
Poll: Should restaurants bring in penalties for ‘no-shows’?
Poll: Will you be tuning in to RTÉ's live coverage of the papal visit?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie