Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today's news.

IRELAND

Sarah McGovern and her children Jude (6) and Robyn (4) help launch the Irish Heart Foundation’s 28th annual Happy Hearts Appeal taking place nationwide tomorrow Source: Leon Farrell via Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall speaks during his press conference a day before his assisted suicide in Basel. Source: GEORGIOS KEFALAS

#US: Donald Trump has revealed his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on 12 June.

#SYRIA: Israeli strikes on several areas of Syria overnight killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian regime troops and 18 other allied forces, a monitor said today.

#AUSTRALIA: A 104-year-old Australian scientist has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland.

PARTING SHOT

A neon blue tide in San Diego in California has got people out on the beach snapping the stunning colour. [BBC]