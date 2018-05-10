  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Calls for politicians to take responsibility over CervicalCheck controversy, Apple scraps plans for Athenry centre and 104-year-old Australian scientist died by assisted suicide in Switzerland – it’s the Evening Fix.

By Cliodhna Russell Thursday 10 May 2018, 9:04 PM
5 minutes ago 143 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4005610

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

17 IFH Happy Heart_90544636 Sarah McGovern and her children Jude (6) and Robyn (4) help launch the Irish Heart Foundation’s 28th annual Happy Hearts Appeal taking place nationwide tomorrow Source: Leon Farrell via Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL 

original 104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall speaks during his press conference a day before his assisted suicide in Basel. Source: GEORGIOS KEFALAS

#US: Donald Trump has revealed his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on 12 June.

#SYRIA: Israeli strikes on several areas of Syria overnight killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian regime troops and 18 other allied forces, a monitor said today.

#AUSTRALIA: A 104-year-old Australian scientist has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland.

PARTING SHOT

A neon blue tide in San Diego in California has got people out on the beach snapping the stunning colour. [BBC]

