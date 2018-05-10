Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the mother-of-five who has just been told she has terminal cancer as part of a HSE review into the CervicalCheck controversy, has called on politicians to stand up and take responsibility for what has happened to the women caught up in the scandal.
- Locals have described the decision by Apple to scrap plans for an €850 million data centre in Athenry as “a hammer blow” to the community.
- Together for Yes said its donations page was shut down by a cyber attack.
- Ulster Bank has confirmed that it is to offload 6,500 non-performing loans from its books.
- Judgement was reserved in INM’s attempt at blocking the application to appoint inspectors to investigate itself.
- A woman is ‘refusing food’ in prison after being jailed last week for contempt of court in a case involving the repossession of her house, the Dáil heard.
- Concerns have been raised after hundreds of carp died in Cork city’s Lough.
- Bus Éireann has announced a campaign to hire nearly 200 new staff.
- The rate of “practically perfect” births among Irish women is estimated to be less than 1%, according to a study published in the Irish Medical Journal today.
INTERNATIONAL
#US: Donald Trump has revealed his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on 12 June.
#SYRIA: Israeli strikes on several areas of Syria overnight killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian regime troops and 18 other allied forces, a monitor said today.
#AUSTRALIA: A 104-year-old Australian scientist has died by assisted suicide in Switzerland.
PARTING SHOT
A neon blue tide in San Diego in California has got people out on the beach snapping the stunning colour. [BBC]
