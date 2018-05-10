  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Israel hits dozens of 'Iranian' targets in Syria after rocket fire

The incident came after weeks of rising tensions.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 7:05 AM
17 minutes ago 937 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4002087
An Israeli soldier is seen in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
An Israeli soldier is seen in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
An Israeli soldier is seen in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

ISRAEL’S ARMY SAID today that it had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight after rocket fire towards its forces which it blamed on Iran, marking a sharp escalation between the two enemies.

The incident came after weeks of rising tensions and followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, a move Israel had long advocated.

It was one of the largest Israeli military operations in recent years and its biggest such raid against Iranian targets, the military said.

Israel carried out the raids after it said around 20 rockets were fired from Syria at its forces in the occupied Golan Heights at around midnight.

It blamed the rocket fire on Iran’s Al-Quds force, adding that Israel’s anti-missile system intercepted four of the projectiles while the rest did not land in its territory.

No Israelis were wounded.

If confirmed, the incident would be the first such rocket fire by Iranian forces in Syria towards Israel.

“We know that comes from the al-Quds force,” army spokesman lieutenant-colonel Jonathan Conricus said, referring to the special forces unit affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

“The Israeli army takes very seriously this Iranian attack against Israel.”

In the early hours of the morning, explosions were heard in Damascus, while live images were broadcast on television showing projectiles above the Syrian capital and several missiles destroyed by Syrian anti-aircraft systems.

Syrian state media reported that Israeli missile strikes hit military bases as well as an arms depot and a military radar installation, without specifying the location.

The official SANA news agency added that “dozens of missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft systems in Syrian airspace”, saying a number of missiles had reached their targets.

Israel’s military later confirmed it had carried out the raids, saying dozens of Iranian military targets had been struck and all of its aircraft had returned safely.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Did Russian TV refuse to show Ireland's Eurovision entry over gay themes?
70,135  76
2
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
59,767  81
3
Traffic on the M50 has been in absolute chaos this evening
57,666  59
Fora
1
Irish Life pays out €50k settlement after hiring a private detective to snoop on customers
1,105  0
2
One of the last sites slap bang in Dublin's docklands is up for sale
283  0
3
The Dublin startup that's helping Stripe and H&M trim their energy bills
151  0
The42
1
'I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech'
41,446  7
2
Boost for Liverpool's Champions League hopes as Huddersfield ensure survival with Chelsea draw
27,598  21
3
Pro14 final kick-off time moved to avoid clash with Champions League final
27,346  43
DailyEdge
1
This guy's response to Ireland's last-minute entry to the Eurovision final is going so viral
39,915  2
2
Potential Met Ball Hook-up? Emma Stone and Justin Theroux were spotted leaving together...it's The Dredge
5,844  0
3
Jennifer Lopez wore her own Inglot collection to the Met Gala and we're sold on it
5,437  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
HSE
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
US laboratory wanted confidentiality clause in Vicky Phelan case
HEALTH
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
GARDAí
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie