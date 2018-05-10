  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concern after hundreds of fish die in The Lough in Cork

Around 450 of the 500-strong stock has died.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 10 May 2018, 9:02 AM
1 hour ago 6,424 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4003506
An infected carp in Cork.
Image: Inland Fisheries Ireland
An infected carp in Cork.
An infected carp in Cork.
Image: Inland Fisheries Ireland

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised after hundreds of carp died in Cork city’s Lough.

Around 450 of the 500-strong stock in the urban lake has died of an unidentified disease.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) said that “the cause of death to be a fish health issue with a bacterial or fungal infection suspected of causing the mortalities”.

“Anglers are requested to suspend all fishing activity at the lake until further notice.

“Any anglers who have been fishing the venue in the last month are advised to carry out appropriate disinfection of their landing nets, fish mats, footwear and other gear that may have become contaminated to prevent the spread of the disease to other fisheries.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Sean Long of IFI said that just under 2,000 kilos of fish had been disposed of. He said the mortalities were all carp and that other species weren’t dying off.

“It looks, unfortunately, like the entire population of the Lough will be wiped out. We estimate that to be around 500 carp.”

Speaking to the same show, marine biologist Bill Brazier said that the deaths were noted last weekend.

“We saw the fish acting lethargic, covered in white blotches and generally acting abnormally. We kept an eye on it and it spread like wildfire through the population.”

Long added that tests were still ongoing on samples of dead fish to ascertain just what was killing them, but that one suspected disease, Koi Herpes Virus, had been ruled out.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada urged anglers to stay away from the area, urging them to disinfect all equipment so as to not risk spreading the disease.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Did Russian TV refuse to show Ireland's Eurovision entry over gay themes?
72,670  78
2
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
62,779  85
3
Traffic on the M50 has been in absolute chaos this evening
61,164  61
Fora
1
Irish Life pays out €50k settlement after hiring a private detective to snoop on customers
1,255  0
2
Building firm CRH has been kicked off its perch as Ireland's biggest company
864  0
3
The Dublin startup that's helping Stripe and H&M trim their energy bills
178  0
The42
1
Boost for Liverpool's Champions League hopes as Huddersfield ensure survival with Chelsea draw
32,448  22
2
Pro14 final kick-off time moved to avoid clash with Champions League final
29,959  46
3
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
26,184  0
DailyEdge
1
Potential Met Ball Hook-up? Emma Stone and Justin Theroux were spotted leaving together...it's The Dredge
6,172  0
2
Jennifer Lopez wore her own Inglot collection to the Met Gala and we're sold on it
6,060  2
3
16 of the best behind-the-scenes Instagrams of the Met Gala
5,536  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man who repeatedly punched ex-partner, then abducted their one-year-old daughter, avoids jail sentence
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
HSE
'I had to collect my children from school and tell them that Iâm dying': Emma Mhic MhathÃºna
'I had to collect my children from school and tell them that I’m dying': Emma Mhic Mhathúna
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
HEALTH
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
US laboratory wanted confidentiality clause in Vicky Phelan case
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
GARDAí
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie