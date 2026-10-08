Cloudy skies on the west coast of Ireland. Shutterstock
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Wet and breezy weather expected with rain warning in place for five counties

The national forecaster has said that rainy conditions will continue into the weekend.
8.04am, 8 Oct 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 43 mins ago

MET EIREANN IS forecasting heavy and persistent rain from this morning with a status yellow rain warning issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The weather warning is in place for the county from 9am today until 4am on Friday. 

Met Éireann has warned of difficult travelling conditions and possible localised flooding in the area.

The national forecaster has said that outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west will spread eastwards this morning, becoming widespread this afternoon

The rain will be heaviest in the west and north of the country. 

Temperatures will be mild, with a low of 10 degrees, and it will be breezy too with moderate to fresh winds. 

The wet and breezy weather will push northwesterly later in the night, but outbreaks of heavy rain are expected in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are expected.

Showers and outbreaks of cloud are expected to continue on Friday and into the weekend. 

Monday will see some improvement with some bright and sunny spells. Temperatures are also expected to increase on Monday, ranging from 16 to 19 degrees. 

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