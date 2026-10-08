Is an Oscar on the cards for Andrew Scott? His new film is getting rave reviews

IS ANOTHER IRISH Oscar on the cards?

Andrew Scott is getting high praise in his new film, with one reviewer writing that his performance “will win him an Oscar”.

The Dublin actor’s new film Elsinore debuted this week at the London Film Festival.

Scott takes on the role of Scottish actor Ian Charleson in the new biographical drama.

Charleson, who was best known for starring in Chariots of Fire, was diagnosed with Aids at the height of his career in the ’80s, eventually passing away from the condition aged 40.

Directed by Simon Stone, Elsinore follows Charleson as he steps into the role of Hamlet at the National Theatre in the final months of his life.

Advertisement

Multiple outlets have praised Scott’s performance in the film following its debut.

The Times notes that the “hot priest from Fleabag, has all but secured the best actor trophy”, describing the performance as “so moving that you’ll barely be able to see the screen through the tears”.

Over at The Standard, the reviewer says Scott has been “criminally overlooked” but that this is “the performance of a lifetime”. The reviewer also praises the “never-ending pulse of joy” between Scott and co-star Olivia Colman who plays his doctor Margaret Johnson.

Across the Atlantic, Variety observes that Scott, who “looks remarkably like Ian Charleson, gives an astonishingly layered performance”.

The outlet says that Scott “takes us right inside Ian’s state of mind — his belief that what’s left of his life needs to mean something”.

Variety has also released its Oscar predictions for this year, with Scott the second favourite to win best actor.

John Malkovich is leading in the predictions for his performance in Wild Horse Nine.

Elsinore is scheduled for release in Irish cinemas on 29 January.