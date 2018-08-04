This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's what's happening this bank holiday weekend

Hereâ€™s a round-up of the events taking place across Ireland over the bank holiday weekend.

By Adam Daly Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 8:30 AM
ITâ€™S A BANK holiday and if you donâ€™t have any plans for that extra day off, donâ€™t worry â€“ there are plenty of events happening around the country.

Hereâ€™s some of this weekendâ€™s highlights:

Galway Summer Festival 2017 - Day Two - Galway Racecourse Day two of the Galway Races 2017 Source: Niall Carson via PA images

GalwayÂ 

The seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival continues this weekend, finishing up tomorrow.

But if horse racing isnâ€™t your thing, thereâ€™s still plenty on offer from entertainment to fashion.

The family friendlyÂ days of the festival are today and tomorrow with no admission fee for children.

There will be lots of entertainment for the young racegoers including bouncy castles, discos, slides and face painting.

For more information and ticket prices, check out the website.

by-home-poster_compressed Source: Beatyard

DublinÂ 

BeatyardÂ is back again this August bank holiday with over 100 food vendors and over 80 music acts performing across the weekend.

Tickets for today and tomorrow are still on sale here, with Django Django headling tonight and Orbital rounding off the festival tomorrow.

The festival offers a lot more at Dun Laoghaire harbour with the Kidsyard, a nautical boogie on the water and the Back Page Gamesyard.

Source: IndiependenceFest/YouTube

CorkÂ 

Jake Bugg, Primal Scream and Walking on Cars are all headlining Indiependence this weekend at Deerpark farm at the foot of the Galtee Mountains.

Since 2006, Indiependence has grown into one of Irelandâ€™s biggest festivals.

Saturday and Sunday tickets are still on sale and can be collected at the box office on the day.

2017-08-31-12.12.42-300x200 Source: Rockin' Food Festival

WexfordÂ 

The Rockinâ€™ Food Festival in Enniscorthy this weekend is all about eating, dancing and history.

The artisan food, drink and crafts market has been expanded with over 80 vendors taking over the market streets. This year there is a brand new childrenâ€™sÂ marquee that will host cooking classes, Lego workshops and puppet shows.

A number of ticketed events like a gin talk, a medieval sword making and a harvest banquet are taking place so to book your tickets or to find out more information, check out the website.

Source: Castle Palooza/YouTube

OffalyÂ 

Now in its 13th year, Castlepalooza is continuing across the weekend in the surroundings Charleville Castle in Tullamore.

Children under 12 can go free once an adult or guardian accompanies them.

Day tickets are still on sale with New Jackson and Ships headlining tonight while the Rubberbandits will be at the Laughter Lab tomorrowÂ night.

North Sea Jazz Festival - Rotterdam Chaka Khan performing the at North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam Source: Utrecht Robin via PA Images

WaterfordÂ 

The very first of All Together Now festival is taking place this weekend at Curraghmore Estate.

The 3000-acre estate has music, spoken word, comedy, theatre, debate, art and workshops all taking placeÂ across the weekend.

Some acts headlining the festivals maiden voyage include Chaka Khan, Fleet Foxes, First Aid Kit and RÃ³isÃ­n Murphy.

General camping tickets are still available here if you want to get in on the action.


Source: Scan Productions/Vimeo

KerryÂ 

The Inflatable Colour Run is bouncing into Killarney tomorrow.

Organisers have advised dressing in white to soak up as much colour during your walk run or dance around the inflatable route.

The event is suitable for everyone with group discounts available here.Â 

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

