This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011

President Higgins’s campaign launch saw him field a number of questions on subjects from his expenses to freedom of information and the Presidency.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 6:14 PM
21 minutes ago 1,009 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4255787

2775 Higgins_90554928 Michael D Higgins at today's launch of his Presidential campaign Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

MICHAEL D HIGGINS has said he has no issue with transparency with regard to his expenses, but said that bringing freedom of information to the Presidency would need to ‘fit in with the Constitution’.

Speaking at his official campaign launch for a second term as President, 77-year-old Higgins said that his age is not an issue as he feels better than he did in 2011.

“My health is excellent. I have much more energy now than in 2011 because I got my knee done,” he said during a question and answer session after his formal speech.

I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, and I have a yoga teacher, so there’s hope for all of you.
I’m in great shape now for the second term.

During his speech at a swelteringly hot press conference, Higgins set out four themes which he said would govern his campaign, with Irish relations post-Brexit and an emphasis on reaching out to the country’s youth being very much to the fore.

He said his campaign will be “modern and energetic” and said it has been his “great privilege to serve the people of Ireland” as President.

Allowance

But, as expected, the main focus of the hour-long event came during the Q&A session which focused heavily on the news that emerged in recent days that the Presidency can avail of a €317,000 allowance annually which has no State oversight.

“This is not an alleged fund,” Higgins said. “It is a fund that is there, and it began in 1938.”

He said that fund, any of which remains unspent is returned to the Oireachtas, is primarily used for Presidential entertainment, such as tea parties, events like Bloomsday and those commemorating the victims of the Magdalen Laundries, and the visits of foreign heads of state.

“My predecessor (Mary McAleese) returned about €450,000,” he said.

It is a fund I never see, but I emphasise, it if voted for by the Oireachtas, it is within its gift to rescind it, but that would put a severe restriction on (Presidential) hospitality.

In truth, Higgins, a politician of some 40 years standing before winning the Presidency, seemed relatively unruffled throughout the media questioning.

He contended that he is “totally open to a formal mechanism” being put in place to monitor presidential expenses, but said that, while “on the one hand you want to give accountability”, people “must legislate within the Constitution”.

Pressed on this matter, as to whether or not he believed the Presidency should be subject to freedom of information, he would only say that any move to change the status quo “would have to it in with the Constitution”.

‘Independence important’

“The independence of the Presidency is very important. There are constraints that come with the role, and I’m very happy to live with them,” he said, adding that to change things as they stand could lead to “a very lessened version of the Presidency”.

He said that he will participate “in as many debates as I can”, although he will definitely not be participating during tomorrow’s first Presidential debate on RTÉ’s News at One due to prior Presidential commitments.

“The duties of the President have to be fulfilled,” he said, adding that “all the engagements I have were agreed some time ago”.

He refrained for the most part from discussing his opposition for the coming campaign, with the exception of businessman Peter Casey, who yesterday said that he considers an intruder gaining access to Higgins’s office at Áras an Uachtaráin last week as ‘a coincidence’.

“This was an unemployed person, and I wished her well,” the President said. “How else should it be?” he added, while suggesting that Casey’s inference was a reflection that “that candidate is not too long back from America”.

Regarding suggestions that his Presidency may have been comfortable with running up expensive bills at hotels during foreign trips, Higgins said “I don’t care for staying in expensive hotels”.

‘Couldn’t care less’

I couldn’t care less if I stay in a tent.

He also dismissed the idea that the election is his to lose due to his standing in the polls.

“Why should it be?” he said.

Why can’t it be an election in which people offer different views?

He said that as far as he’s concerned the radical social change seen in Ireland in recent years is only the beginning.

We haven’t had enough change yet.

The campaign will now run for 30 days until polling day on Friday 26 October.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    58,250  0
    2
    		Boots pharmacy which questioned man about hydrogen peroxide 'discriminated on grounds of race'
    56,483  38
    3
    		Gardaí arrest 18 people in Carlow; 10 people have been charged
    52,342  0
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland's aviation authority says flights to the UK could 'stop at midnight' with a hard Brexit
    375  0
    2
    		'I lost more sleep over letting fantastic people go during the crash than any other time'
    341  0
    3
    		Why it would be political folly for the government to hike tourism taxes
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    40,712  87
    2
    		Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    33,829  12
    3
    		Connacht reject Healy's claim of disrespectful behaviour
    28,851  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    7,164  0
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I hate my sister's new fella
    4,762  0
    3
    		Here's everything we know about the Making A Murderer sequel
    3,164  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    HIGH COURT
    Romanian man accused of raping woman in Scotland denied bail
    Romanian man accused of raping woman in Scotland denied bail
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    High Court places construction firm involved in building of social housing into examinership
    MONAGHAN
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Pillars collapsing in old gypsum mine may have caused Monaghan sinkhole
    Watch: New sinkholes appear next to primary school in Monaghan
    'Shock and devastation': Monaghan GAA club will be shut 'for years' after sinkhole opens up
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    'A cynical political attack': Ministers hit out at questioning over €317,000 President's allowance
    Confusion reigns in PAC over 'bizarre' €317,000 annual allowance to the President

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie