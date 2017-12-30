  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 30 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nursing home staff member accused of 'squeezing resident's face and using abusive language'

The allegations are contained in documents released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 30 Dec 2017, 12:05 AM
4 hours ago 9,013 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3736582

A NURSING HOME staff member was accused in a complaint to Hiqa of squeezing a resident’s face and using abusive language towards them, according to newly released documents.

In one piece of unsolicited information sent to Hiqa, the Health Information and Quality Authority, there is an allegation of a staff member being observed “physically and verbally abusing” someone.

In that same entry – which is heavily redacted in places – the following account is given:

“When they walked into the room, another staff member was already there. They had their hand over the [REDACTED] mouth and nose.

They were squeezing the residents face and telling them to be quiet using abusive language. [REDACTED] concerned this abuse may have been happening for a while but the [REDACTED] could not communicate this.

The allegation is contained in documents released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act. The documents concern unsolicited information received by Hiqa in relation to older persons’ services throughout 2017.

Hiqa has a legal responsibility for the monitoring, inspection and registration of designated nursing homes in Ireland.

The information comes from anyone concerned about something in a nursing home. Hiqa is unable to investigate individual complaints raised, but uses them to inform its inspections.

The concerns are heavily redacted in places and are undated. All identifying material of the centres and people involved are removed, in order to respect their privacy.

Despite this, they give a real glimpse into the widespread issues and failings in residential care centres and nursing homes across Ireland.

Sexual and physical abuse of residents, inadequate staffing, elderly people being left without help after soiling themselves, unhelpful staff, no space and an overall lack of care are the most common issues raised.

Recently, Hiqa published reports into 17 residential centres for elderly people. It found widespread compliance in 13 and areas of non-compliance in four.

Rusty tables, foul smells and a lack of privacy were the main issues found in one centre.

Abuse 

In total over 500 individual pieces of unsolicited information were received by Hiqa throughout 2017 to November. They range from minor issues to the very severe.

According to one complainant, a male staff member at a care facility “uses sexual innuendo towards female residents and creates an uncomfortable atmosphere among residents and staff”.

They said that female residents at the care centre are afraid of male care assistants helping them as a result of this, “especially during the night hours when there are no female staff on duty”.

“Care staff are intimidating residents,” the complainant says.

this Source: Hiqa

In another instance in the documents, someone said they left a centre “due to an incident they witnessed of physical abuse by another staff member”.

The incident was reported to management who said the staff member in question had been fired “but they were not”.

In another case, there is a report of staff member smacking someone across the face.

Another concern raised involved someone claiming to have seen “a staff member physically assault a resident, this staff member continues to work in this service”.

Other complaints 

Other common issues involve residents suffering regular falls and a lack of staff in centres. One document talks about residents being “bullied on a daily basis by staff and being treated unfairly”.

Another mentions how a patient was “found squashed in bed and fully dressed with shoes on”.

Another concerned person raises the issue of “a strong odour of urine and faeces in the bedroom”.

The resident is not assisted with personal hygiene. The bedroom and bathroom area is filthy and the strong odour is extremely unpleasant.

A serious allegation states that a resident is intimidated by a carer and “goes in the foetal position when the carer enters the bedroom”.

another Source: Hiqa

Yet another complaint involves a resident being told to strip naked on admission to a centre.

The complainant alleges that the person was “confused and embarrassed but did not verbalise these feelings to the staff involved”.

foi Source: Hiqa

Other issues are widespread and continue in a similar vein, with complaints around staffing, overcrowding and lack of care.

Hiqa’s role

Hiqa does not have a remit to investigate the individual complaints and problems raised in the above cases. Rather, they use them to inform inspections on centres.

“The aim of the Health Information and Quality Authority is to advance high-quality and safe care for people accessing health and social care services in Ireland,” a spokesperson said.

“Where Hiqa has concerns related to the safety of residents and the quality of care that they are receiving, providers are required to take immediate action to address this.

Hiqa inspectors follow up with providers to ensure that the actions are being implemented and are resulting in improvements for residents.

Hiqa has powers to monitor, inspect and investigate to ensure standards and regulations are being upheld.

It is also able to take legal action against centres that consistently fail to uphold standards.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd – who has raised issues around elderly persons’ services in the past – said that any allegations around mistreatment must be taken very seriously and investigated fully.

“Any allegations have to be taken very seriously – these are very vulnerable people who are being exploited,” he said.

They live in fear because they are elderly and are victims of abuse… and at the end of the day that is not acceptable.

Read: Rusty tables, foul smells and no privacy: Nursing home ordered to improve after concerning inspection

Read: ‘Major non-compliance’: 82 foster carers in Cork did not have up-to-date Garda vetting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Someone in Ireland has won tonight’s €38.9 million Euromillions jackpot
113,481  56
2
Snow-ice warning kicks in at 10pm for 14 counties ahead of Storm Dylan
80,528  59
3
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones and offers discounted batteries
57,560  75
Fora
1
Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?
1,444  0
2
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
350  0
3
The production house behind Dancing with the Stars has booked a second-successive loss
273  0
The42
1
'Now lads go home and they get abuse online just because they drove a ball wide'
19,731  42
2
Quiz: How well do you remember the sporting year?
19,616  10
3
John Giles on Harry Kane's 'record' and more Premier League talking points
18,162  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jeremy McConnell walks out of an 18 week prison sentence after just 34 days... it's The Dredge
7,000  2
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
5,929  0
3
People on Twitter are telling Chrissy Teigen about all of the weird things their kids lick
5,414  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HEALTH
Nursing home staff member accused of 'squeezing resident's face and using abusive language'
Nursing home staff member accused of 'squeezing resident's face and using abusive language'
Better sex education and conversations with parents: Why the teen pregnancy rate keeps falling
Irish people are more fertile than almost all of our European peers
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
DUBLIN
Dublin Fire Brigade crew have rocks thrown at them as they tackle car blaze in city centre
Dublin Fire Brigade crew have rocks thrown at them as they tackle car blaze in city centre
Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to LA makes emergency landing after fault detected
'It's a TRACKING app, where did those four minutes go?': Complaints made about Dublin Bus

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie