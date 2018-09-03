Man (76) killed in hit-and-run in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a hit-and-run incident in Co Limerick.

A 76-year-old man was killed in the incident which happened shortly before 11pm yesterday at Rylands on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale road (R518).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place later today.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.