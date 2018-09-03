This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (76) killed in hit-and-run in Limerick

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Monday 3 Sep 2018, 9:24 AM
1 hour ago 4,678 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4215871
R518 at Rylands
Image: Google Maps
R518 at Rylands
R518 at Rylands
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a hit-and-run incident in Co Limerick.

A 76-year-old man was killed in the incident which happened shortly before 11pm yesterday at Rylands on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale road (R518).

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place later today.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    39,696  113
    2
    		RTÉ cancelled its sign language broadcast of the national anthem during the All Ireland Final
    31,936  39
    3
    		'I went downhill very fast... but the thought of a drink has barely crossed my mind now for 37 years'
    27,810  22
    Fora
    1
    		'Ireland's eggs are invested in the foreign multinational basket - and problems lie ahead'
    252  0
    2
    		Valuations and VCs: The delicate balancing act of how much equity startups should sell
    177  0
    3
    		Kerry foreign-exchange giant Fexco is betting the cashless society is 'fake news'
    111  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final
    166,344  68
    2
    		As it happened: Burnley v Manchester United, Premier League
    46,148  14
    3
    		'It does make you stay awake at night and struggle to sleep, and not want to get up in the morning'
    34,827  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Celebrity Big Brother host Rylan called on producers to show housemates the footage of Roxanne
    30,954  6
    2
    		Lily Allen had to preemptively reveal she slept with female escorts before a newspaper leaked the story
    14,493  3
    3
    		Sharon Horgan said she has 'broken down' over the last episode of Catastrophe a few times
    6,785  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    GARDAí
    Man (76) killed in hit-and-run in Limerick
    Man (76) killed in hit-and-run in Limerick
    Woman dies following car crash on M1
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie