Dublin: 19 °C Monday 13 August, 2018
House of Fraser says it won't accept existing gift vouchers in Dundrum store

The UK retailer was sold off last week for a reported €100 million.

By Christina Finn Monday 13 Aug 2018, 1:59 PM
25 minutes ago 4,451 Views 7 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRISH SHOPPERS WILL no longer be able to use their existing gift cards to make purchases in the House of Fraser store in Dundrum Town Centre.

The announcement that House of Fraser has stopped accepting its own gift cards, as well Dundrum vouchers, comes a few days after the UK retailer was placed into administration.

On Friday, the company Sports Direct announced the acquisition of the business and assets of House of Fraser.

A notice in the Dundrum store states that “unfortunately”the retailer will no longer be accepting gift cards or vouchers as a form of payment. This includes any House of Fraser voucher, Dundrum Town Centre gift card and €10 Bounce Back vouchers.

“Existing gift cards and vouchers aren’t being accepted, however they’ll be reissued,” said the retailer on Twitter this afternoon.

In a statement on the House of Fraser website today, it states that Sports Direct, the company that acquired all of the “UK stores of House of Fraser, the House of Fraser brand and all of the associated stock… has no liability to customers in possession of existing gift cards and vouchers”.

However, it goes on to state that customers in possession of gift cards and vouchers are encouraged to send them into the House of Fraser head office in London, whereby replacements will be issued.

There has been concerns about the Irish operation in Dundrum in recent days, with the Mandate Trade Union, which represents retail workers, seeking a meeting with the retail giant over its concerns about job losses.

However, Dundrum Town Centre has confirmed that, to date, House of Fraser has “given no indication that the Dundrum store may close”.

The statement on Twitter goes on to say that the store remains “popular with shoppers”.

Chief Executive Mike Ashley said:

We will do our best to keep as many stores open as possible. We look forward to turning House of Fraser into the Harrods of the High Street.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

