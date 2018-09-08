Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today

HOUSING ACTIVISTS WHO have been occupying a vacant house on North Frederick Street in Dublin for the past few weeks are planning to occupy another building in the city later today.

A group of activists had initially occupied a property on Summerhill Parade. However, they left that premises on 17 August last after the owner secured a High Court injunction.

That day, activists gathered outside the Summerhill Parade property and then moved on to occupy 34 North Frederick Street.

In statements to the media, the occupiers said their actions are designed to highlight the current housing crisis.

On 28 August, the High Court ordered that all persons occupying the house must vacate it by 2pm the following day.

Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing and get out of the four-storey building.

The court heard that the people involved are believed to have previously been in occupation of a property at Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, also in Dublin 1.

The activists, however, have since vowed not to leave the house despite the court order.

It’s understood that people are continuing to occupy the building.

Moving forward

The activists behind the North Frederick Street occupation are today planning a gathering outside the GPO on O’Connell Street at 5.30pm.

From there, they plan to march to another property and occupy it.

A spokesperson for the occupiers has said they will not be revealing the location of where they are set to occupy until “seconds before we have to walk”.

In a social media event page for the occupation this evening, the activists said: “While occupations hold a special place in our hearts, this one is set to be a show-stopper.”

When asked by TheJournal.ie whether they could provide any indication as to where the property will be, the spokesperson said that “public representatives aren’t beyond targeting”.

The spokesperson noted the High Court injunctions to date, but said that “there has been no arrests or anything like that … I think people are wanting to keep ticking on”.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

With reporting by Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh