This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today

The activists plan to gather at Dublin’s GPO at 5.30pm before moving onto the unknown location.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 6:30 AM
2 hours ago 3,487 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4224284
Activists occupying 34 North Frederick Street
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Activists occupying 34 North Frederick Street
Activists occupying 34 North Frederick Street
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

HOUSING ACTIVISTS WHO have been occupying a vacant house on North Frederick Street in Dublin for the past few weeks are planning to occupy another building in the city later today. 

A group of activists had initially occupied a property on Summerhill Parade. However, they left that premises on 17 August last after the owner secured a High Court injunction.

That day, activists gathered outside the Summerhill Parade property and then moved on to occupy 34 North Frederick Street. 

In statements to the media, the occupiers said their actions are designed to highlight the current housing crisis.

On 28 August, the High Court ordered that all persons occupying the house must vacate it by 2pm the following day. 

Justice Michael Quinn granted Patricia Ní Greil, the owner of 34 North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, injunctions requiring persons unknown to vacate and cease trespassing and get out of the four-storey building.

The court heard that the people involved are believed to have previously been in occupation of a property at Summerhill Parade, Ballybough, also in Dublin 1. 

The activists, however, have since vowed not to leave the house despite the court order.

It’s understood that people are continuing to occupy the building.

Moving forward

The activists behind the North Frederick Street occupation are today planning a gathering outside the GPO on O’Connell Street at 5.30pm. 

From there, they plan to march to another property and occupy it. 

A spokesperson for the occupiers has said they will not be revealing the location of where they are set to occupy until “seconds before we have to walk”.

In a social media event page for the occupation this evening, the activists said: “While occupations hold a special place in our hearts, this one is set to be a show-stopper.” 

When asked by TheJournal.ie whether they could provide any indication as to where the property will be, the spokesperson said that “public representatives aren’t beyond targeting”. 

The spokesperson noted the High Court injunctions to date, but said that “there has been no arrests or anything like that … I think people are wanting to keep ticking on”. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

With reporting by Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork
    54,382  36
    2
    		Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler to divorce after 25 years of marriage
    47,854  71
    3
    		Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    38,019  25
    Fora
    1
    		New rules are on the way for Airbnb hosts in Dublin to crack down on short-term lets
    1,289  0
    2
    		Galway medical device maker Novate Medical has been sold for up to $150m
    236  0
    3
    		'You'll find rumours spread during bad times. I've heard people say my business is in receivership'
    231  0
    The42
    1
    		2016 Olympic champion cyclist left paralysed after crash during training
    46,024  12
    2
    		Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner suffers torn cruciate in club game
    27,297  9
    3
    		Costly first half leaves Munster licking their wounds at Scotstoun
    26,895  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kanye's collaborated with Pornhub on a jumper line for their inaugural awards... It's The Dredge
    4,032  0
    2
    		8 times you channelled Emily from The Devil Wear Prada without even realising
    3,922  0
    3
    		The definitive ranking of each One Direction member's first X Factor audition
    3,749  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    Bank card details of 380,000 British Airways customers hacked
    Man and woman arrested over €1.7 million heroin seizure in Dublin
    CORK
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I canât do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    HOUSING
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Activists occupying vacant house in Dublin to take over another property in the city later today
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach says Trump visit will cost 'several million euro'
    Taoiseach says Trump visit will cost 'several million euro'
    Supreme Court decides not to hear challenge to 8th referendum vote, paving way for abortion legislation
    Trump likely to stop off in Ireland on his way home from Paris, says Coveney

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie