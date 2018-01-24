Major emergency operation underway after car went into water at Howth harbour

Updated: 6.55pm

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE currently at the scene of a serious incident in Howth.

Dublin Fire Brigade said some its units are attending a water rescue incidentÂ as part of a multi agency response involving the Coast Guard, the RNLI and firefighters based in Kilbarrack and North Strand.

Divers have entered the water at the harbour following a car entering the harbour at the fish dock.

Divers have since entered the water and attempts are being made to raise the vehicle.

It is not known how many people were inside the vehicle when it entered the water.