This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hugs could help counter conflict between people, new study finds

The study interviewed 404 men and women over two weeks.

By Conal Thomas Friday 5 Oct 2018, 6:10 AM
31 minutes ago 542 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4268306
Couple at Reading Festival in the UK
Image: Richard Gray/PA Images
Couple at Reading Festival in the UK
Couple at Reading Festival in the UK
Image: Richard Gray/PA Images

RECEIVING HUGS MAY help tackle harmful mood changes arising from conflict with others, a study in the United States has found. 

The study, conducted by Michael Murphy and colleagues at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, examined a wide range of social partners and interviewed 404 adult men and women every night for 14 days straight.

Participants were asked about their conflicts, how many hugs they received as well as positive and negative moods.

Receiving a hug on a day of conflict, for instance, resulted in a smaller decrease in positive feelings and a smaller increase in negative ones, the study found. 

The effects of a hug may linger, too, the study has found, with participants reporting a reduction in negative moods the next day. 

‘Simple yet effective’

In the past, it has been proposed that interpersonal touch, like hugging, can help a person’s well-being. It is possible that touch, the new study notes, might be a particularly effective counter to interpersonal conflict.

That’s important because conflicts with others are often associated with “a large range” of harmful psychological and physical outcomes. 

Past research on this topic is limited because studies have largely focused on the role of touch in romantic relationships.

More research is needed to determine possible mechanisms, according to the authors of the new study.

However, the findings from the 404 adults who took part in the experiment suggest that hugs “may be a simple yet effective method of providing support to both men and women experiencing interpersonal distress”.

Speaking yesterday, Murphy of Carnegie Mellon University said; “This research is in its early stages. We still have questions about when, how, and for whom hugs are most helpful.

However, our study suggests that consensual hugs might be useful for showing support to somebody enduring relationship conflict.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    48,833  19
    2
    		Teenager who was 26 weeks pregnant thought she 'was getting chubby' before giving birth in kitchen
    47,349  45
    3
    		Body recovered from sea in Clare
    31,482  7
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port's move to introduce random drug testing for veteran staff has been slapped down
    319  0
    2
    		Freelancer marketplace Advisable has sealed €1m from some big-name Irish investors
    234  0
    3
    		Low VAT rates may be divisive now, but looser EU rules could open a whole new can of worms
    211  0
    The42
    1
    		Back in charge! Horan returns as Mayo appoint new senior football manager
    23,960  42
    2
    		O'Neill 'surprised' by report claiming Declan Rice has chosen England
    23,688  61
    3
    		'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    22,866  75
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you think people queuing for Krispy Kreme are out of their minds?
    6,586  1
    2
    		Kim Kardashian apologised for glorifying anorexia because she had nothing left to hide behind
    6,254  0
    3
    		Kim Kardashian's bodyguard is being sued for $6 million for failing to protect her in Paris... it's The Dredge
    5,631  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    GARDAí
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    DUBLIN
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over â¬60m
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie