Friday 2 February, 2018
Two Hutch gang members told to leave Dublin after spate of shootings

One has gone but the other has remained in the city.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 2 Feb 2018, 6:01 AM
8 hours ago
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ATTEMPTED TO use the funeral of Derek Hutch on Wednesday to inform senior members of the Hutch family of an increased threat against their lives.

Derek Coakley Hutch was shot dead in Clondalkin nearly two weeks ago. His close friend Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux, who was due to carry Hutch’s coffin, was shot dead on Tuesday night near the Five Lamps in Dublin’s north inner city.

While gardaí are not convinced that either murder was directly connected to the Kinahan/Hutch feud, they are wary that the spike in gun attacks in the capital, and especially in the north inner city, leaves senior members of the Hutch gang in a precarious position.

Both men last year received Garda Information Messages (GIM) which is an official document issued to inform people of a legitimate threat to their lives.

It is understood the Garda advances to discuss the men’s personal safety this week were rebuffed.

However, since Wednesday the messages have been passed to the men by third parties advising them to leave Dublin. One has but the other remains in the city.

Speaking at Derek Hutch’s funeral mass on Wednesday morning, Father Michael Casey condemned the killing and those who carried it out.

“The shocking, barbaric, violent, cowardly act of the killing of Derek … and the consequent havoc, pain, suffering and devastation that the family and indeed larger community must endure is wrong, pointless and without justification,” Casey said.

This reign of violence and total disrespect for human life carried out by people who have become soulless is frightening and leaves us all vulnerable.

Yesterday, TheJournal.ie reported how specialist units in An Garda Síochána have been authorised to carry out covert surveillance on a number of potential gangland flashpoints this weekend after a ban on overtime was temporarily lifted.

It is understood that tight security will be in place at a boxing event at Citywest on Saturday which will feature five fighters from the formerly Kinahan-linked MTK boxing promotion company.

Armed patrols will be in place around usual hotspots such as, in the north of the city, Sean McDermott Street, Buckingham Street and Summerhill and, in the west, areas like Crumlin and the Liberties.

Saturday’s boxing event is not being run by MTK but the promotion company has a number of fighters on the card.

This is the first time MTK-managed fighters have boxed in Dublin since the Regency Hotel attack in February 2016.

There is no suggestion that any fighters on the card or anyone involved in running the promotion company are involved in criminality.

And while there is no intelligence to suggest that the event could be targeted, gardaí are taking every precaution.

MTK was part-founded by Daniel Kinahan four years ago with three businessmen – none of whom are involved in criminality. Kinahan is no longer involved with day-to-day operation of the business.

Meanwhile, the Regency Hotel murder trial is back in session today.

It is expected that the three-judge Special Criminal Court will submit its decision on allegations that Patrick Hutch was the man dressed as a woman at the Regency shooting.

Comments are off as an active court case is mentioned 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

