Family and friends of murdered Derek Coakley Hutch turn out for vigil in Dublin's north inner city

A VIGIL HAS taken place for the victim of last Saturdayâ€™s gangland murder.

Over 300 people turned out on Sean McDermott street in Dublinâ€™s north inner city to pay their respects to Derek Coakley Hutch who was shot dead in Clondalkin last Saturday.

The mourners marched together took place from Our Lady of Lourdes church on Sean McDermott Street to the memorial on Buckingham Street.

The killing was related to the Hutch â€“ Kinahan feud in which 14 people have lost their lives.

GardaÃ­ from Lucan Garda Station are today asking anyone who was in the Cloverhill Road area between 1.30pm and 3.10pm yesterday with dash cam footage to come forward.

They are particularly looking for information in relation to two cars:

A black Volkswagen Golf with a 05-CE-1675 registration

A black Toyota Avensis with a 04-D-72956 registration

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

