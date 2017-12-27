One dead and 12 seriously injured after tourist bus overturns in Iceland

A COACH CARRYING tourists visiting Iceland has overturned, killing one person and leaving 12 others seriously injured, local authorities said.

The 44 passengers in the coach were all Chinese nationals, a police spokesman told AFP.

The most seriously injured were taken by helicopter to the capital ReykjavÃ­k, around 250 kilometres from the scene of the accident in Kirkjubaejarklaustur.

It happened in the heart of the Icelandic winter with harsh weather conditions and icy roads.

It was, tragically, only a matter of time before there was a serious accident involving a large number of tourists here in #Iceland. A tour bus with 50 Chinese passengers went off the road this morning and flipped. 1 dead, 12 in critical condition, two were pinned under bus. pic.twitter.com/nXV5A6TK92 — Alda SigmundsdÃ³ttir (@aldakalda) December 27, 2017 Source: Alda SigmundsdÃ³ttir /Twitter

The coach crashed into the back of a car carrying Lithuanian tourists, before going off the road and overturning, authorities said in a statement.

Tourism is a growing sector in Iceland, which welcomed a record number of 1.8 million visitors in 2016.

The number of tourists coming from China have tripled between 2014 and 2016 when 67,000 visited the small volcanic island nation of 335,000.

