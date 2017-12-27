A white Christmas: Record-breaking 60 inches of snowfall has completely buried this US town

East 24th Street in Erie, Pennsylvania Source: Greg Wohlford via Associated Press

DREAMS OF A white Christmas have turned into a nightmare in the northeastern US city of Erie in Pennsylvania after a storm dumped a record-breaking five feet of snow in a 48-hour period, forcing officials to declare an emergency.

Residents took to social media to post stunning photos of the whiteout, with meteorologists attributing the 58 inches of snow that fell between Christmas Day to Stephen’s Day evening to icy winds blowing over the adjoining Lake Erie, one of North America’s Great Lakes.

More snow was expected at a rate of up to an inch or two per hour as residents were warned to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary and pack emergency kits including tow ropes, flashlights, shovels and flares for essential travel.

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf announced in a statement that the state national guard was “providing high clearance all terrain military vehicles to aid local agencies with medical emergency and law enforcement response”.

So, since 12 AM Christmas Day, #EriePA has gotten over 55 inches of snow. Their average for December and January COMBINED is just over 57 inches. Here's what Erie looks like right now: pic.twitter.com/NigHc79iGD — Drew (@DrewMacFarlane) December 26, 2017 Source: Drew /Twitter

According to data from the National Weather Service, the 34 inches of snow that fell on Christmas Day was the highest the city had ever recorded, eclipsing the previous high of 20 inches on 22 November 1956.

The two-day snowfall of 58 inches, which was still ongoing, also surpassed a previous state record of 44 inches set in Morgantown on 20 March 1958.

“The crews are out, but quite simply they can’t keep up with the amount of snow that’s falling,” said Matt Exley, a local emergency official on a Facebook live post.

Erie meanwhile has received 97 inches of snow in December, making it the snowiest month in the city’s history – which usually averages about 100 inches of snow in an entire season.

Residents posted pictures reminiscent of a bleak polar landscape, dubbing the phenomenon #Snowmageddon on Twitter.

Like snow? How about 53" worth in 30 hours? Erie, PA picked up more than 4 feet of snow in just over one day. Lake effect snow is highly localized, but extremely intense. I once experienced 3 feet in 24 hours in Erie about a decade ago. It was pure chaos. pic.twitter.com/k9FfTRf8Zf — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 26, 2017 Source: Eric Snitil /Twitter

Vehicles were buried and visibility was limited in some areas to just a few feet.

By last night the temperature had plunged to -10 degrees, with the lake-effect snow warning forecast to continue through Wednesday, potentially adding an additional five to 10 inches of snowfall.

- © AFP 2017