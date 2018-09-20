Iona Institute research officer suing Twitter in the High Court

A RESEARCH OFFICER for the Iona Institute has filed a case in the High Court against Twitter.

Dr Angelo Bottone, a philosophy lecturer, confirmed yesterday that he was taking the social media giant to court.

According to the profile on the Iona website, Bottone has written books and articles on multiculturalism, ethics and politics and lectures in UCD and Dublin Business School.

Bottone is a frequent user of Twitter, and regularly writes blog posts on the Iona Institute site.

Members of Iona Institute, headed by columnist David Quinn, were prominent campaigners on the No side of this year’s Eighth Amendment referendum.

Contact me if you own an Irish prolife account that has been shadowbanned by Twitter. I will promote each one of your own tweets and will ask my followers to do the same. @justadad09 @laurathornton30 @TomFurbo @tom @LawlessRoisin @sorossolution — Angelo Bottone (@angelo_bottone) April 20, 2018 Source: Angelo Bottone /Twitter

The Catholic group also opposed the passing of the same-sex marriage referendum.

It’s not known at this time the reason why Bottone has filed the suit against the social media company.

Bottone said on Twitter yesterday that he wouldn’t be making a comment about the High Court filing.

