  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thrillers, shootings, Katie Taylor and folklore - what we can expect from Irish films in 2018

The Irish Film Board has announced details of its funding of homegrown film and TV productions this and last year.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 1:36 PM
7 hours ago 8,175 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3816272
A scene from the documentary A Mother Takes Her Son To Be Shot.
A scene from the documentary A Mother Takes Her Son To Be Shot.
A scene from the documentary A Mother Takes Her Son To Be Shot.

IF YOU WERE excited to see so many Irish (and Irish-connected) names in this year’s Oscar nominations – Saoirse Ronan, Nora Twomey, Cartoon Saloon, Consolata Boyle, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Martin McDonagh all got nods for their work – then you should keep a keen eye on what the Irish Film Board has lined up for this year.

It has funded or part-funded a number of interesting Irish films that are due out in 2018 (and there are many great non-IFB funded also set to hit our screens), and today it announced the details on what we can expect for the year ahead.

It also gave an overview of how funding has gone over the past year. The IFB said that it saw a 58% increase on its production output for last year, which added up to more than €84 million. It also had a €46.7m regional production spend, and said that it is committed to spending €6m on Irish animation over the next three years.

This year, audiences will see 16 feature films, five co-productions, five TV  animations, 13 documentaries, 21 short films and one major international TV drama series which have been funded by the IFB.

The board highlighted a number of the upcoming productions, including:

  • Carmel Winters’ Float Like A Butterfly: This is set in 1970’s Ireland, and follows a young Irish traveller girl named Frances
  • Dave Tynan’s Dublin Oldschool: A film adapted from Emmet Kirwan’s critically acclaimed play of the same name
  • Mary McGuckian’s A Girl From Mogadishu: This is based on the testimony of activist Ifrah Ahmed
  • Hugh O’Conor’s directorial debut Metal Heart, starring Irish actress, Jordanne Jones “in a tale of two sisters who are worlds apart”
  • Wolfwalkers: This animated feature is from Cartoon Saloon’s Tomm Moore and is the final instalment of the company’s Irish folklore triptych (following on from the Oscar-nominated The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea)
  • Sean Mullen’s The Overcoat: An animated feature featuring the voice talents of Cillian Murphy
  • Creative co-productions will include Lenny Abrahamson’s supernatural horror, The Little Stranger; Chanya Button’s Vita & Virginia, produced by Katie Holly of Dublin’s Blinder Films.
  • We can also expect documentaries such as Sinéad O’Shea’s A Mother Brings Her Son To Be Shot, filmed in Northern Ireland; Brendan Byrne’s One Million American Dreams, about the campaign to turn New York’s Potter’s Field into a dignified resting place; and Ross Whitaker’s Katie, about Irish boxer Katie Taylor and her quest for change after a devastating year.

The Irish language will be getting a specific focus in 2018, as the IFB has teamed up with TG4 and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for an initiative called Cine4. Under this, the production of two films in the Irish language will be funded.

There’s also a new partnership with RTÉ, called Scripted Comedy which – you guessed it – will see RTÉ support Irish scripted comedy projects “with export potential”.

RTÉ will also show two Irish films on RTÉ 2 on Saturday nights during 2018.

Last year, the board announced it was going to be focusing on gender equality, something which became all the more pertinent when at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTAs) earlier this month there were just three lead actress film nominees.

Áine Moriarty, chief executive of the IFTA, told us that this was: “Because there was just not a level of script written for women, it was a very low number of scripts written for lead women in the past year.”

The IFB said it is gearing up to launch the details of a new scheme called POV, which is a “low-budget training and production scheme aimed exclusively at female writers and directors”.

Getting regional

Film isn’t just Dublin-based, and this year productions supported by the IFB outside of the capital included Ivan Kavanagh’s Never Grow Old, which was shot in Galway – as was David Gleeson’s Don’t Go; Ian Fitzgibbon’s Dark Lies The Island (based on the Kevin Barry short story collection), shot in Roscommon; Carmel Winters’ film Float Like a Butterfly, which was filmed in Cork; and Tomm Moore’s Wolfwalkers, which was shot in Kilkenny where he is based.

We all know that Star Wars used Ireland as a base for filming parts of its last two movies, but it wasn’t the only production that did some filming here in 2017. For example, the BBC filmed its series Little Women here, Reed Morano filmed The Rhythm Section (which stars Blake Lively) in Dublin, and American channel AMC filmed Into The Badlands (which, while it might not have instant name recognition here, has a great name internationally) here.

Meanwhile, last year Troy Studios opened in Co Limerick, and the first production there will be George RR Martin’s (Game of Thrones) Nightflyers.

Chair of the IFB, Dr Annie Doona said that this year’s slate of Irish films shows “the definition of ‘Irish film’ continues to evolve and transform, as well as entertain and delight.”

“We strive for this annual showcase of Irish creative talent to be as equal and diverse as possible because supporting a multiplicity of Irish voices is integral to the work of the IFB,” she said, adding that the board has made some progress in the implementation of its plan on Gender Equality.

Meanwhile, IFB Chief Executive, James Hickey said that 2017 saw “a significant uplift in overall activity”.

Read: These are the Irish films we’ll be talking about in 2018>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
110,942  313
2
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
45,524  115
3
US police release footage of officers shooting man dead after car chase
35,476  51
Fora
1
Tesco has blocked Lidl's multimillion-euro plan to expand one of its Limerick stores
1,855  0
2
Solas ordered to pay €20,000 to a 60-year-old worker asked if he should 'take it easy'
374  0
3
The EU has shot down claims that Nama gives illegal state aid to developers
194  0
The42
1
Ronan O'Gara clarifies remarks about return to Munster
31,610  8
2
'I'm not Donald Trump' - England boss Jones piles the pressure on Schmidt's Ireland
27,330  34
3
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
20,860  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Tommy Tiernan should apologise to Ruby Wax after his interview with her last night
7,337  7
2
Can You Guess the Celebrity's Real Name?
6,434  10
3
This gal's game-changing hack for getting muck off her suede heels is going viral
5,388  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Teenager released after arrest over fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Reece Cullen
Psychedelic drugs worth estimated €80,000 seized in Cork
Body of man (50s) recovered after car went into water at Howth harbour
DUBLIN
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
'An Evening with Eric Cantona' is coming to Ireland
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months
'It was a brilliant 2017 but it's 2018 now' - Blues Sisters hope to end another drought
COURT
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Driving ban 'would be exceptionally disastrous' for former TD Michael McNamara
Man (40s) in Tipperary court on charges related to hit-and-run death
Grumpy Cat wins €570,000 payout in copyright lawsuit
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie