Frank Proudfoot pictured outside court today. irishphotodesk.ie
Courts

Dublin man (70) charged with laundering more than €55k in crime proceeds

The man was granted bail after appearing before Dublin District Court this afternoon.
3.45pm, 6 Aug 2026
29.8k

A 70-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN man has been charged with money laundering offences involving more than €55,000.

Frank Proudfoot, of Montpelier Park, North Circular Road, Dublin 7, was charged over alleged crime proceeds totalling €55,525 and £4,340 (€5,000) at Richmond Hall, Richmond Road, Dublin 3, on 10 June 2022.

Detective Garda Pat Hearne, attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Dublin District Court that Proudfoot was arrested and charged at the Bridewell garda station, making no reply to the charge.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment at the Circuit Court. The DPP also indicated consent for the accused to be sent forward on a signed plea should one arise.

Judge Darach McCarthy noted that Proudfoot had no legal representation present due to an ongoing dispute involving solicitors over legal aid reforms.

There was no garda objection to bail, which was granted on Proudfoot’s own bond of €100 with no cash lodgement required.

Advising the accused to consult a solicitor regarding the option of a signed plea, Judge McCarthy ordered full disclosure of prosecution evidence and remanded him to appear again before the court on 14 September.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie