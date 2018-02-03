  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First ever permanent exhibition on the Irish flag to open at GPO

The new exhibition opens later this month.

By Christina Finn Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 11:00 AM
4 hours ago 5,148 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3828811

WORLD CUP HOMECOMING PARTY JAPAN SOUTH KOREA 2002 TRICOLOUR FLAGS PEOPLE CROWD SCENES CELEBRATIONS Irish soccer fans in the Phoenix Park, Dublin after the 2002 World Cup. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE FIRST EVER permanent exhibition on the Irish flag is to open at the GPO Witness History Visitor Centre in Dublin this month.

The exhibition, installed by the Thomas F Meagher Foundation, will be dedicated by the Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail on 23 February to commemorate the 170th anniversary of the first flying of the flag.

The Thomas F Meagher Foundation, which was co-founded by Church of Ireland Reverend Michael Cavanagh and Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly, promotes “pride in and respect for the Irish flag and its meaning for peace”.

Thomas F Meagher first flew the tricolour at the Wolfe Tone Club in Waterford in 1848.

He said the white of the flag in the centre signified a “lasting truce between orange and green”.

The foundation was a partner in the Government’s 1916 centenary celebrations, which included the project of presenting the flag to the country’s schools – carried out by the Defence Forces.

0215 Children of 1916_90508967 Brendan Coyle age 8 and Mark Brennan age 11 at Foley Street in Dublin in 2016. Source: RollingNews.ie

As part of the celebrations, a number of high-profile Irish figures are to attend the dedication ceremony in the GPO, included sports stars Henry Shefflin, John Hayes, Packie Bonner and Stephanie Roche.

In addition, Senator Daly has invited President John F Kennedy’s grand nephew, Congressman Joe Kennedy, to attend the ceremony.

Congressman Kennedy was chosen to deliver the Democratic response to the President’s State of the Union address earlier this week.

Congressman Kennedy and Senator Mark Daly Congressman Kennedy and Senator Mark Daly

The congressman is an honorary board member of the Thomas F Meagher Foundation, with Senator Daly stating that the Kennedy connection with the Irish flag is “long and enduring”.

Congressman Kennedy’s grand-uncle, the late Senator Ted Kennedy, was presented with Thomas F Meagher’s battle sword by Taoiseach Bertie Ahern when he addressed a joint session of the US Congress in 2008.

While in 1963, the late President John F Kennedy presented the battle flag of Thomas F Meagher’s regiment, the famous ‘Fighting 69th’, to the people of Ireland when he addressed a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad.

The flag continues to be displayed in Leinster House to this day.

Speaking about the new exhibition, the Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail said:

I feel it is truly important we mark the 170th anniversary of the first flying of the flag and what the flag really means, as a symbol of our nation and peace.

In conjunction with the permanent exhibition being unveiled this year, in 2019, a plaque from the President of Ireland, which mentions Meagher as an embodiment of the millions of Irish who contributed so much to the United States, will be unveiled in the Washington Monument.

“This is a great honour for Ireland as only five plaques have been placed in the Washington Monument in the last 70 years,” said Daly.

Read: Illuminated and flown 24/7: Government Buildings’ new plan for the tricolour>

Read: Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an ‘all-island dimension’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Priests say Mary McAleese being banned from Vatican conference is 'embarrassing'
72,692  337
2
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
62,402  0
3
Dublin boxing event featuring MTK fighters cancelled at last minute
58,590  0
Fora
1
'Being forced to close was like a bereavement. The business was all I knew'
1,331  0
2
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
863  0
3
Dún Laoghaire council is suing harbour management over a long-delayed urban beach
415  0
The42
1
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,431  12
2
'I remember actually crying and thinking, 'I'm never going to play for Dublin again''
27,606  0
3
'It’s not even just that he’s a great athlete, but he adores training, he loves the gym'
26,275  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
A man in a Kerry jersey makes an appearance in rapper French Montana's new music video
10,040  2
2
Is it time to accept that Justin Timberlake is just a bit... past it?
7,141  7
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,913  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
'I didn't mean to': Police say LA school shooting was an accident
Trump set to okay release of explosive memo alleging abuse of power in the FBI
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
NORTHERN IRELAND
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'
Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone
GARDAí
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
Did you see the car believed to be used in Derek Coakley Hutch's murder?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie