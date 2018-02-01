  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'

Varadkar made the comment as he announced that a new committee on Seanad reform is to be set up.

By Christina Finn Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 3:44 PM
10 hours ago 14,637 Views 107 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3828625
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he voted for the abolition of the Seanad in the 2013 referendum.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he voted for the abolition of the Seanad in the 2013 referendum.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he voted for the abolition of the Seanad in the 2013 referendum.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the Seanad should be allowed to elect senators from Northern Ireland – from both nationalist and unionist communities – so the Upper House of parliament has an “all-island dimension”.

Addressing Seanad members today, Varadkar said having both nationalist and unionist representatives would provide “different voices on issues which concern us all”.

Varadkar made the comment as he announced that a new committee on Seanad reform will soon be established to consider the Manning Report.

A working group on Seanad reform was established by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2014 to examine possible changes to the electoral system. It resulted in a number of key recommendations being included in a report drafted by former senator, Dr Maurice Manning.

Eight-month timeline

The new committee, which will be made up of Oireachtas members, assisted by outside experts, will have eight months to develop specific proposals to legislate for Seanad reform.

Any proposed changes the committee put forward should be used to elect the Seanad after next, said Varadkar.

Among the recommendations to be explored is the idea of allowing Irish citizens living abroad the right to vote in Seanad elections.

While the Taoiseach said he wanted to see senators from Northern Ireland taking a seat in the Upper House, he would also like to see the Irish diaspora having their voices heard.

“As Ireland takes its place among the nations of the world – an island at the centre of the world – the voices of Irish people around the world should also be represented and heard. I support the election of more senators to represent our diaspora, to add to the good work of people like Senator Billy Lawless,” said Varadkar.

“There will be universal suffrage using the panel system, allowing people to choose which one suits them best. There is provision for online registration of voters and downloading of ballot papers. However the Constitution requires a secret, postal vote election,” he explained.

Seanad elections 

Currently, the Seanad has 60 members, with the Taoiseach nominating 11 members, while another six are elected by university graduates, and 43 by Seanad panel elections who represent vocational interests, namely, culture and education, agriculture, labour, industry and commerce, and administration.

Varadkar said the university panels will be retained – but will be overhauled so that all third level graduates will have the right to vote.

“They have served us well, although they should be reformed to enable the decision of the referendum in 1979 to be implemented. This will open up the franchise to graduates of all higher level institutes of education,” he said, adding that the Taoiseach will continue to nominate 11 senators as that is also a constitutional requirement.

“Councillors will still elect members to the Seanad, but not as many as they do now,” he said, adding:

The logistical complications of requiring everyone to register to vote and to select a panel is significant. It will require a major public information campaign. A global postal election will be expensive and cumbersome. So I do not underestimate the difficulties.
People will have to decide which panel they want to register for, with the most important principle that you can only have one vote, so you can only join one panel.

Varadkar said he has “absolute confidence” that it will be possible to find ways of implementing the resolutions and find workable alternatives. The Taoiseach added that the committee may also recommend other changes which will be explored and debated.

Abolishing the Seanad 

The Taoiseach said he has had concerns about the role of the Seanad in the past, stating that he voted for the abolition of the Seanad in the 2013 referendum on the issue (the public voted to retain the Seanad 52% to 48%).

While the Taoiseach said the public rejected the government’s proposal to abolish it, he believes the Irish people also want reform.

“Many formidable individuals have served in this House since its creation, and it has provided a platform for some of the most articulate and determined voices across the political spectrum. Nevertheless, I do not believe that the Seanad has fulfilled its role as a revising chamber, nor as an independent voice, sufficiently in decades gone by.

“In 2013, I supported the referendum to abolish the Seanad, as I was not convinced by those who argued that it would be possible to reform it. I did not believe that this would happen, as those opposed to abolition were not united on what a reformed Seanad would look like, or how it would function,” said the Taoiseach.

Varadkar added that it can often feel like “Groundhog Day” in the Seanad.

When we talk about renewing Irish politics in a general sense – or reforming the Seanad to give a specific example – it can often feel like Groundhog Day. It seems like we are condemned to do the same thing over and over, often repeating the same mistakes, with little or nothing changing.
I believe in 2018 we have an opportunity to break that cycle. I believe we can build a new political landscape which will renew the relationship between Irish people and their Oireachtas. And I believe that we can achieve the kind of genuine reforms that people in this chamber have been advocating for a very long time.

Policing Authority hits out at delay in garda handling over missing homicide figures>

Coveney: ‘I don’t believe there should be unrestricted access to abortion at any point in time’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (107)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Alleged rape victim of Irish rugby stars told police that incident left her 'humiliated'
72,556  0
2
Gardaí aren't replacing their 'robot' speed vans - meaning fewer checks on Irish roads
48,356  39
3
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a school shooting in LA
42,352  56
Fora
1
One of the first investors to take a punt on Stripe is backing this Dublin HR-tech firm
387  0
2
US private equity giant Oaktree has snapped up Tallaght's Square shopping centre
324  0
3
After a record 2016, profits dipped last year at Ballymaloe Foods
194  0
The42
1
RTÉ announce Joanne Cantwell as The Sunday Game's new presenter
44,424  155
2
Ireland head coach Schmidt declines to comment on players' attendance at teammates' rape trial
38,671  0
3
Former Munster scrum-half embracing new role after being forced to retire at 28
35,859  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Kylie Jenner's due date was accidentally outed by the KUWTK Wikipedia page ...it's The Dredge
17,494  0
2
Last night's disastrous Don't Tell The Bride ended with the couple deciding not to get married
15,043  2
3
Skin Deep: Here's why I've decided to stop wearing foundation
8,150  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'
Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone
HSE
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
55 people have died during this year's flu season
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
GARDAí
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Woman (59) dies after crash between car and van in Louth
Longford stabbing: Two men in court in Newry charged with attempted murder
DUBLIN
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie