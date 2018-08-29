This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ministerial driver sacked over expense claims has unfair dismissal case rejected by WRC

The case was brought when the driver had his contract terminated after providing insufficient proof for his expenses.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 7,244 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4206012
File photo
Image: Rollingnews
File photo
File photo
Image: Rollingnews

A MINISTERIAL DRIVER who alleged that he was unfairly dismissed after not providing sufficient proof for his expenses has had his claim rejected by the Workplace Relations Commission.

The driver, who worked for a number of departments on fixed-term contracts for six years, brought the case after his most recent contract was terminated in November 2017.

The termination of his contract came after the department said he had not complied with rules on travel and subsistence by providing insufficient information to support his expense claims.

However, the driver alleged that he was treated in an unfavourable manner compared to permanent employees when he was dismissed, while also claiming that he was entitled to a contract of indefinite duration.

In October 2017, the driver was invited to attend a meeting with department officials, after being warned that his contract contained a six-month probationary period.

Two days later, he was informed by the department that his contract was being terminated, effective three weeks later, based on his insufficient expense claims.

The decision was questioned by the driver’s union, who claimed he was entitled to a contract of indefinite duration, but also said he would adhere to all regulations and procedures regarding his expenses in future.

However, these claims were dismissed by the department, who said it would uphold its decision to terminate the driver’s contract.

In response to the driver’s claims, the department also told the WRC that it was under no obligation to give him a permanent contract.

It quoted the driver’s contract of employment, dated June 2017, which said that his appointment was to “a temporary, unestablished position in the civil service”, which would have ended on the day that the Minster was no longer in office.

The department also said that the driver had a “unique position” in the civil service, and as there was no permanent employee to whom he could be compared, it had no case to answer regarding the driver’s claim that he was treated unfairly.

In its findings, the WRC said the driver failed to establish an employee to whom he could be compared, and that his complaint that he was entitled to a contract of indefinite duration was not well founded.

It also said the driver accepted that no complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act, 1977 – 2015 had been lodged with the WRC at the hearing, and dismissed his claims.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Grave concerns' that Belfast Primark store building may collapse after major fire
    79,193  41
    2
    		'An attack on rural Ireland' - Criticism as An Post releases list of 159 post offices to close
    79,058  114
    3
    		Investigation launched after claims the Rose of Tralee was racially abused in a takeaway
    53,731  87
    Fora
    1
    		The Square Tallaght was back in the black the year it was put up for sale
    482  0
    2
    		'On my first day, I turned on the computer and went, "Oh my God, what am I doing?"'
    387  0
    3
    		Airlines have been accused of 'padding' schedules to avoid compensation payouts for being late
    382  0
    The42
    1
    		Who's in the frame to become the next Mayo senior football boss?
    39,303  44
    2
    		Manchester United are the antithesis of what they once were
    32,983  63
    3
    		'While everyone was having a party in the front room, the FA were sneaking in the back door and getting in Rice's ear'
    31,732  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Irish people on Twitter have been sharing some really lovely things teachers did for them back in school
    7,369  0
    2
    		Here's what the stars of Malcolm in the Middle look like in 2018
    7,302  1
    3
    		Drake is apparently now dating an 18-year-old ...it's The Dredge
    6,838  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    HIGH COURT
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    High Court remands man (23) in custody wanted by US authorities on fatal road crash charges
    Mother leaves prison after purging contempt in €1m property repossession case
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    Garda suspended following arrest over suspected drug seizure
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    COURT
    Texas company sells plans for 3D guns, despite court ruling
    Texas company sells plans for 3D guns, despite court ruling
    School launches High Court challenge over decision requiring it to enrol boy with autism
    Anaesthetist 'killed wife and daughter using yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide', court told

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie