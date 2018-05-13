  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Paris knife attack

Police were on the scene within minutes and the attacker was shot dead.

By AFP Sunday 13 May 2018, 7:20 AM
1 hour ago 4,158 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4009916
Police at the site of the attack.
Image: Theo Duval/Xinhua/PA Images
Police at the site of the attack.
Police at the site of the attack.
Image: Theo Duval/Xinhua/PA Images

Updated 8.26pm

FRENCH INVESTIGATORS SCRAMBLED today to identify a knifeman who killed one person and wounded four others in a suspected terror attack that brought panic once more to the streets of Paris.

An assailant shouting “Allahu akbar” was shot dead by police in central Paris late yesterday, minutes after he attacked people near the city’s main opera house – an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.

The attacker was born in the Russia republic of Chechnya in 1997 and his parents were taken into custody this morning, according to a French judicial source.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as Parisians realised another potential terror attack was underway in a country already reeling from a string of jihadist assaults in the last three years that have killed more than 245 people.

“I was taking orders and I saw a young woman trying to get into the restaurant in panic,” Jonathan, a waiter at a Korean restaurant, told AFP. The woman was bleeding and the attacker appeared behind her. He said a young man tried to fend off the assailant who then fled.

“The attacker entered a shopping street, I saw him with a knife in his hand,” he said. “He looked crazy.”

Milan, 19, said he saw “several people in distress” including a woman with wounds to her neck and leg.

“Firemen were giving her first aid. I heard two, three shots and a policeman told me that the man had been overpowered.”

In a tweet French President Emmanuel Macron said: “France once again pays the price of blood.”

Authorities cited witnesses as saying the man shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) as he went on the rampage, killing a 29-year-old man, adding that a terror investigation had been launched.

The assailant had no identifying documents on him. A source with knowledge of the case told AFP he was a young man with brown hair and a beard who was dressed in black tracksuit trousers.

Wounded out of danger

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, according to the SITE monitoring group, but provided no corroborating proof to back their assertion.

“The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Paris is a soldier of the Islamic State and the operation was carried out in response to the calls to target the coalition states,” a “security source” told IS’s official Amaq news agency, according to SITE.

Two of those wounded were rushed to hospital in a serious condition but Interior Minister Gerard Collomb later told reporters all the victims were out of danger and would survive their injuries.

“I have just seen the person who was most seriously injured, she is better, she is saved,” he said.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said police were on the scene “within five minutes” of the attack and that some nine minutes later the assailant was dead, he added.

“The speed of the response obviously avoided a heavier toll,” he said.

A police source told AFP one officer tried to restrain the attacker with a taser but when that failed a colleague shot the man dead.

Scenes of panic

The attack took place on Rue Monsigny in the second arrondissement, an area that lies between the main opera house and the Louvre museum, two major tourist attractions. A large area was cordoned off where police, fire and rescue vehicles converged.

Shocked tourists and residents looked on from behind the security perimeter.

“I was on the cafe terrace, I heard three, four shots, it happened very fast,” said 47-year-old Gloria.

“The bartenders told us to come inside very quickly. Then I went out to see what was going on, and then I saw a man on the ground,” she added.

One witness, who gave her first name Maxine, said panic spread as word got out that an attack was taking place.

“We saw someone coming out of a building who said he saw the assailant slaughter someone, so people took refuge in the bar,” she said.

France has suffered a series of major Islamist attacks including the massacre at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 in Paris, and the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that killed more than 80.

There have also been a string of less deadly but frequent attacks by lone wolf jihadists wielding knives or guns. Most of the attacks have either been claimed by the Islamic State group or been carried out in their name.

A state of emergency put in place just after the 2015 Paris attacks was lifted in October when Macron’s centrist government passed a new law boosting the powers of security forces.

Thousands of French troops remain on the streets under an anti-terror operation known as Sentinelle, patrolling transport hubs, tourist hotspots and other sensitive sites.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We are devastated': Grandparents, mother and four children killed in murder-suicide in Australia
50,167  8
2
In photos: Stunning summer morning as 200,000 walk from Darkness into Light
44,429  46
3
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
43,192  60
Fora
1
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
724  0
2
A worker got €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
415  0
3
This is what it will take to turn Dublin into a European cruise capital
152  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
122,091  69
2
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
50,166  6
3
Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight
42,349  57
DailyEdge
1
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
54,895  27
2
Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018
36,009  131
3
Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late
25,857  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEINSTER
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie