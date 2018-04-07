  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Journalist among the dead after Palestinian clashes with Israel troops in Gaza

Thousands of protesters had approached the border fence around the Gaza Strip for the second week in a row.

By AFP Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 11:59 AM
56 minutes ago 1,657 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3945622
Protesters carrying an injured man.
Image: Wissam Nassar/PA Images
Protesters carrying an injured man.
Protesters carrying an injured man.
Image: Wissam Nassar/PA Images

TWO PALESTINIANS, INCLUDING a journalist, have died after being shot by Israeli troops during border clashes, the health ministry in Gaza said today, bringing the total killed in the latest violence to nine.

Thousands of protesters approached the border fence around the Gaza Strip for a second Friday in a row, burning tyres and hurling stones at Israeli forces, who responded with tear gas and live ammunition.

In addition to the nine dead, at least 491 were wounded by Israeli gunfire, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza strip said.

Israel estimated the number of protesters at around 20,000, saying they were seeking to breach the border.

Numbers were down from the previous Friday, when tens of thousands approached the border in demonstrations that saw Israeli forces kill 19 Palestinians, making it the bloodiest day in Gaza since a 2014 war.

No Israelis were injured on either day and the latest deaths have sparked fresh calls for an investigation.

Among those killed at yesterday’s protest was Yasser Murtaja, a photographer with the Gaza-based Ain Media agency, who died from his wounds after being shot, the local health ministry said Saturday.

Murtaja’s company confirmed his death, with witnesses saying he was close to the front of the protests in Southern Gaza when he was hit.

ISRAEL-GAZA-BORDER-NAHAL OZ-CLASHES Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

An AFP photograph taken after he was wounded showed Murtaja wearing a press vest as he received treatment.

The Israeli army declined to comment, saying it was reviewing the incident.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate said five other journalists were also shot during the protests, insisting they were wearing clothes clearly identifying them as members of the press.

In a statement, the syndicate said it held Israel “fully accountable for this crime.”

The Gaza health ministry also announced todaythe death of another man, 20-year-old Hamza Abdel Aal, saying he was shot east of Al-Bureij in central Gaza.

The nine men were expected to be buried today.

‘Fence was not crossed’

Weeks of border protests have been called to demand the return of Palestinians to land they were forced from or fled after the founding of Israel 70 years ago.

They come with tensions high as the US gears up to shift its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem after recognising the disputed city as the capital of the Jewish state.

MIDEAST-GAZA-CLASHES Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Yesterday, protesters said Gaza’s economic woes were also fuelling frustration.

The territory has been under an Israeli blockade for a decade, while Egypt has mostly sealed its borders in recent years as well, leaving the cramped area of two million people largely sealed off.

Ahmad al-Naqaa, 40, said he was bringing his seven children to the protest because “we are living like sardines”.

“I am ready to die for our land and our dignity,” he told AFP.

At the United Nations yesterday, Kuwait called on the Security Council to investigate the deaths.

A Kuwaiti text is expected to be vetoed by the United States after a similar draft declaration was blocked last week.

Israel has rebuffed international calls for a probe into last Friday’s killings.

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged it to “exercise extreme caution with the use of force” ahead of the latest clashes.

The Israeli army said its troops opened fire yesterday “in accordance with the rules of engagement”.

The military said “attempts were made to infiltrate into Israel under the cover of a smokescreen” and that firebombs and explosive devices were thrown at the soldiers.

Israel accuses Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip and with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, of using the protests as cover to carry out violence.

It claimed more than half the dead from the previous Friday were members of militant groups, including Hamas’s armed wing.

Hamas claimed only five of the dead, saying they were participating “in popular events side-by-side with their people.”

Those killed would receive $3,000 to support their families, Hamas announced ahead of Friday’s protests.

Late last night, Israeli army spokesman Brigadier General Ronen Manelis classified the operation along the border as a success.

“None of our troops were wounded, the fence was not crossed,” he said, noting that what happened last week had “deterred Hamas, which prevented the masses from approaching the fence”.

But on the other side, Hamas’s leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar also claimed victory and pledged Palestinians would eventually “break the border and return to our land and pray in Jerusalem”.

Israel has also banned the entry of tyres into the Gaza Strip, the head of a Palestinian committee for coordinating imports to Gaza said.

The borders were quiet this morning.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
270,935  45
2
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
91,483  103
3
Paddy Jackson: 'I will always regret the events of that evening'
45,338  0
Fora
1
Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul this long-vacant city nightspot
1,922  0
2
'I mitched off school when I was 13 and asked a hair salon for a job. Now I own it'
1,571  0
3
A 536-unit housing plan for the 'green lung' of Dublin's north has the go-ahead
352  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
34,050  0
2
Super sub Barrett Ireland's hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on
29,145  37
3
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
28,884  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
Mike Posner has found the lad who gave him the pill he took in Ibiza so Avicii would think he was cool
8,360  6
2
Some bloggers are being accused of selling pre-worn items and incorrectly sized clothes on Depop
8,076  1
3
Busy Philipps spoke out about accusations that she exploited Heath Ledger's death
6,994  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
A tapas bar says turning this church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie