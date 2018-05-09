  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You're letting down the people of Kerry': TDs get in shouting match over new rural bus service

Danny Healy-Rae got into a shouting match with Minister Brendan Griffin this evening.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 9 May 2018, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,887 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4003137
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

A SHOUTING MATCH between two Kerry TDs broke out in the Dáil over the new rural transport scheme this evening.

The row erupted between Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and the Junior Minister of Transport Brendan Griffin when the minister was accused of “letting down the people of Kerry”.

Healy-Rae said it is ridiculous to say that eight routes in Kerry are going to meet the needs of the people who are rurally isolated.

Transport Minister Shane Ross announced that 50 new bus routes will combat rural isolation.

The local link bus scheme, which will start in June, is going to run from 6pm to 11pm in a pilot project across 50 routes in 19 counties.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Healy-Rae (whose brother Michael Healy Rae has also spoken out against the new initiative) asked the Taoiseach if he stood over a remark made by the Minister for Transport that he is ”road traffic terrorist”.

Minister Griffin said: “It’s a major step forward in terms of rolling out in rural Ireland the types of transport services that are available in urban Ireland.”

He also pointed out that Michael-Healy Rae had previously welcomed the initiative on Radio Kerry.

However, Danny Healy-Rae responded by standing up and the pair continued to shout insults at each other.

Leas-Ceann Comhairle, Pat the Cope Gallagher asked the two Kerry TDs to restrain themselves, saying:

We are not going to play the Kerry game here. It can be played in Croke Park.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said, “I am sorry but he rose me” to which the Leas-Cheann Comhairle replied, “Sorry it’s too late”.

Additional reporting by Cliódhna Russell

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
FactCheck: Did Russian TV refuse to show Ireland's Eurovision entry over gay themes?
64,625  77
2
'Aggressive and threatening': Irish Rail deploys more security on Dart after graffiti attack
54,918  77
3
Dublin Bus raked in €5.7 million in unclaimed change in six years - these are the routes it makes its money on
53,549  42
Fora
1
A plan by restaurant mogul Paddy McKillen Jnr to revamp two south Dublin joints hits a roadblock
2,226  0
2
Irish Life pays out €50k settlement after hiring a private detective to snoop on customers
954  0
3
One of the last sites slap bang in Dublin's docklands is up for sale
264  0
The42
1
'I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech'
40,089  7
2
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
24,360  0
3
Pro14 final kick-off time moved to avoid clash with Champions League final
23,970  38
DailyEdge
1
This guy's response to Ireland's last-minute entry to the Eurovision final is going so viral
38,723  2
2
Potential Met Ball Hook-up? Emma Stone and Justin Theroux were spotted leaving together...it's The Dredge
5,285  0
3
19 of the best Irish tweets about last night's Eurovision semi final
4,599  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
Man (22) who assaulted two children and smashed windows in 'drunken rampage' jailed
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of teenager at popular hiking spot in Dublin
HSE
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
US laboratory wanted confidentiality clause in Vicky Phelan case
HEALTH
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
GARDAí
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie