Man dies in London stabbing, making him the 50th person to be killed in the city this year

Updated at 9.45pm

A MAN DIED last night after being stabbed in east London, making him the 50th person to be killed in the city since the start of the year.

London Met Police said that the wounded man aged in his 20s approached officers in the Hackney area just before 8pm last night.

He was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene about 25 minutes later.

Close by, another man (aged in his 50s) was pronounced dead at a bookies following reports of an assault.

The deaths take to 50 the number of people killed in London so far in 2018.

They follow the fatal stabbing of a burglar by a pensioner yesterday and two fatal shootings on Monday.

The pensioner was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and further arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to a south London police station and has since been bailed to return to a south London police station on a date in early May pending further enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl both died following the separate shooting incidents on Monday evening.

Detective Inspector Beverley Kofi of the Homicide and Major Crime Command appealed to anybody who witnessed the shooting of the young girl – named as Tanesha Melbourne - or has information to come forward.

You may be fearful of repercussions of speaking to police, or have loyalties that you believe can’t be compromised.

“We are dealing with the fatal shooting of a teenage girl, and would implore you to do the right thing and come forward,” Kofi said.

Extra officers have been deployed to the wider area where the shooting happened, with both uniformed and plain-clothes officers carrying out a range of intelligence-led operations and patrols.

Police and politicians are under pressure to stem a growth in violent crime in London, with the England capital’s murder rate having overtaken that of New York City.