The Square in Tallaght sells winning Euromillions Plus ticket as lightening strikes twice in Clonmel

A STORE IN the Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght and a petrol station in Tipperary both sold winning Euromillions Plus tickets for last night’s draw.

The main Euromillions jackpot was not won last night and will therefore roll over to €60 million in Tuesday’s draw but there were two winners of Ireland’s Euromillions Plus draw.

Each ticker is worth €500,000.

The winning numbers were 4, 8, 10, 17 and 38 and the winning tickets were sold in the Ticketron store in the Square and in the XL Prior Park Service Station in the Ormand Centre in Clonmel.

The Tictetron store owner in Tallaght says he has no idea who has won the half-million euro.

As you can guess, The Square has a huge footfall so if really could be anyone. We’ve been spreading the news to all our customers this morning encouraging them to check their tickets. Hopefully it’s a local from the Tallaght area who is the lucky winner”.

The win in Clonmel was also significant because it was the second time in the past two weeks that someone has won €500,000.

“We’ve been spreading the word to our locals since early doors this morning and myself and all the staff at XL wish the winner the very best of luck, whoever she or he is,” store owner Brian Connolly told the National Lottery.