€7.1 million Lotto jackpot winner makes contact with National Lottery

THE WINNER OF last night’s bumper €7.1 million jackpot has contacted the National Lottery.

The winner bought their ticket online and it’s been confirmed as the biggest ever win by an online player. The precise winnings were €7,179,959.

The National Lottery says that an online player has only ever won the jackpot on five occasions, the previous record was €5.5 million back in 2010

Given that the winning ticket was bought online there is no location for where the winner hails from.

Separately, another millionaire was made last night when someone won the Lotto’s Daily Million draw.

That winner came from Dublin with the winning ticket purchased in Ormsby’s newsagents on the North Circular Road.

Shop owners, John and Paula Ormsby said there’s been excitement among customers after news of the win came out.

“Our shop opened 30 years ago and we have been selling Lotto tickets from the start,” they said.

“Our customers are very much locals. There is lots of speculation as to who the winner might be but we hope it is one of our regulars.”