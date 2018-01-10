  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heritage Department has ‘no intention’ of investigating mysterious Loughcrew ‘find’

A group of workers posted a video on Facebook purporting to have found something at the ancient site.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 10:46 PM
13 hours ago 39,296 Views 51 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3791480
Image: Screengrab via Facebook
Image: Screengrab via Facebook

THE HERITAGE DEPARTMENT has said that it has not been contacted in relation to an apparent archaeological “find” at the ancient historical site of Loughcrew.

A spokesperson also said that while a video purporting to show a discovery was “certainly intriguing and very entertaining”, archaeologists had no intention of investigating it.

A video was posted on Facebook yesterday by a user which showed three men with a shovel and wearing gloves digging through muck and stones.

As the men dig, a shape begins to be uncovered in the ground.

Eventually a full human-like shape is uncovered. The men state that they believe it is stone.

The supposed statue has what appears to be mask with a beak on the end of it.

The “discovery” has gained some traction on social media since the video was first posted yesterday evening.

Both the Meath Chronicle and Independent.ie reported on it, and it has been shared on Twitter and Facebook.

Loughcrew

In the video description, one of the men says that the group were working near to the ruins of St Oliver Plunkett’s Church at the Loughcrew site, near Oldcastle in Co Meath.

Loughcrew itself is an ancient site of considerable historical importance in Ireland, and contains megalithic burial grounds dating back about 5,500 years.

It is one of the four main passage tomb sites in Ireland.

In the video post, one of the men said they were building a stop on a new fairy trail in the area when they “came across a rock we couldn’t move and as we cleared away we ended up with this”.

The Facebook description states that people from the “Department of Environment” were in the process of “excavating” the site.

“They’ve a big tent over it and lights, they went clean mad at us when they arrived and said we should have left it alone,” the post reads.

No intention of investigating 

Responsibility for finds such as this would rest with the National Monuments Service, which is a part of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (and not the Department of the Environment).

When contacted by TheJournal.ie over the video, a spokesperson for the department said:

While this video is certainly intriguing and very entertaining, the archaeologists of The National Monuments Service of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht have not been contacted and have no intention of investigating the ‘find.’

Meanwhile, archaeologist Neil Jackman told TheJournal.ie that he had “never seen anything from any period of Irish archaeology that looks anything like it”.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

Read: Five thousand years of death: The secrets uncovered at Hellfire Club site

Read: Thousands of people tuned in to watch winter solstice from Newgrange

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Death threats sent to US school after video of teacher being handcuffed goes viral
61,622  80
2
Giant blaze at Dublin metal plant now under control
59,831  32
3
Today FM announces Muireann O'Connell as host of new lunchtime programme
56,877  87
Fora
1
How this man is leading a company started by three Irish business tycoons
420  0
2
Ireland's consumer watchdog is powerless to investigate Apple's 'planned obsolescence'
164  0
3
Ireland's food exports spiked last year but Bord Bia has warned: 'This is as good as it gets'
149  0
The42
1
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
36,898  38
2
292 days on from horror leg break, Ireland's captain returns to training
21,250  30
3
League Cup semi-final finely balanced as Arsenal frustrate Chelsea
17,843  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are calling for this extra on Corrie to be given an Oscar for her, eh, impressive camera work
20,259  0
2
20 celebrities you really wouldn't expect to be pals
8,234  1
3
People have gone stone mad looking for those white chocolate Creme Eggs in the shops
6,473  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
'Their actions could be detrimental': Paedophile hunters warned not to post suspects' details online
'Their actions could be detrimental': Paedophile hunters warned not to post suspects' details online
Mary Lou says Kingsmill video hasn't damaged Sinn Féin's credibility
One year on from Stormont collapse, there's still no sign of a deal
HEALTH
Has Ireland become a better place to live in recent years? Unpicking the 'Wellbeing of the Nation'
Has Ireland become a better place to live in recent years? Unpicking the 'Wellbeing of the Nation'
Varadkar doesn't want anyone to face 'indignity' caused by waiting on a trolley
More air quality monitoring stations on the way that will give real-time information to the public
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ announce sharp drop in burglaries nationwide after targeting repeat offenders
Gardaí announce sharp drop in burglaries nationwide after targeting repeat offenders
Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy
DCU lecturer (26) died from carbon monoxide poisoning during a house fire in Limerick
DUBLIN
'Stephanie, donât leave us': Inquest hears baby swallowed tiny plastic perspex before her death
'Stephanie, don’t leave us': Inquest hears baby swallowed tiny plastic perspex before her death
Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog
Giant blaze at Dublin metal plant now under control

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie