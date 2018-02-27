  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting tissue in his throat

The trial opened today.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 1:34 PM
4 hours ago 12,193 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3874806
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE PROSECUTION IN a murder trial has alleged that a father murdered his six-and-a-half month old son by putting an egg-shaped wad of tissue in his throat.

John Tighe (40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to murdering his son Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on 1 June, 2013.

Prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC opened the trial saying that the prosecution case is that the baby died from asphyxiation having choked on the “bolus” of tissue. The accused, he said, has said from the outset that the death was accidental and the baby swallowed the tissue while Mr Tighe was in the bathroom.

Mr Murray said that the jury will hear evidence that a baby of Joshua’s age would be unable to form the wad of tissue with its hands and incapable of chewing it or swallowing it.

He said that if the jury accepts that to be true, the only other person present at the time was Mr Tighe, who he said is “the only one person who could be responsible”.

The trial is continuing in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of eight men and four women.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
85,833  90
2
Stores seek to reassure customers about bread supplies ahead of Storm Emma
81,781  82
3
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
70,802  0
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den investor has just sold his Galway business to a US multinational
707  0
2
The head of the last National Broadband Plan bidder has suddenly resigned
486  0
3
Argos and Virgin Media head the list of firms prosecuted for unsolicited marketing
119  0
The42
1
British boxer dies hours after winning fight
41,906  21
2
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
32,814  54
3
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
26,492  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
OK, you really need to see Saoirse Ronan's extremely patriotic baby bib
8,617  5
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,698  1
3
Why won't Irish brands step up to support the brilliant Blindboy Podcast?
5,626  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting tissue in his throat
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
HEALTH
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
Pharmacists urge people to ensure they have 'supply of essential medicines' before storm hits
Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive' heart attack after a show last night
GARDAí
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaÃ­ in Offaly
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
There are 38 garda stations in Munster that can't access the Pulse system
COURT
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Former Sinn Féin councillor awarded €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case
Man appears in court charged with the murder of 20-year-old man in Sligo at the weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie