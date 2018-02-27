Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting tissue in his throat

THE PROSECUTION IN a murder trial has alleged that a father murdered his six-and-a-half month old son by putting an egg-shaped wad of tissue in his throat.

John Tighe (40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to murdering his son Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on 1 June, 2013.

Prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC opened the trial saying that the prosecution case is that the baby died from asphyxiation having choked on the “bolus” of tissue. The accused, he said, has said from the outset that the death was accidental and the baby swallowed the tissue while Mr Tighe was in the bathroom.

Mr Murray said that the jury will hear evidence that a baby of Joshua’s age would be unable to form the wad of tissue with its hands and incapable of chewing it or swallowing it.

He said that if the jury accepts that to be true, the only other person present at the time was Mr Tighe, who he said is “the only one person who could be responsible”.

The trial is continuing in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of eight men and four women.