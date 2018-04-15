  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 15 April, 2018
Does Facebook really not sell your data to advertisers?

We take a look.

By Associated Press Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 3:30 PM
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg appears for a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building
Image: The Washington Post/Getty Images
Image: The Washington Post/Getty Images

MARK ZUCKERBERG SAID once again this Tuesday that Facebook doesn’t sell your data, calling it a common misconception people have about Facebook.

He was speaking while being questioned by US Senators at a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee in Washington DC.

But is what he said the case? Here’s a look at his remarks.

Zuckerberg

“We do not sell data to advertisers,” the Facebook CEO testified during a Senate hearing.

What we allow is for advertisers to tell us who they want to reach. And then we do the placement.

The facts

It’s true that Facebook doesn’t sell your data directly to third parties, but it clearly profits from the information. Thanks to user data, Facebook made $40 billion in advertising revenue last year, second only to Google when it comes to the share of the global digital advertising market.

Facebook uses the data you provide, such as where you live and how old you are, and combines it with geographic information from your phone to tailor ads to a certain audience.

Facebook can charge more money the more specific the audience is. “With our powerful audience selection tools, you can target the people who are right for your business,” Facebook says on its page about advertising.

How does Facebook do this without selling data? Advertisers choose the types of users they want to reach. Facebook can make the match internally to select the users to be shown the ads.

In this case, Facebook isn’t technically selling data, as it’s all done internally. But without your data, Facebook wouldn’t be able to offer such targeted advertising.

This doesn’t mean data never leaves Facebook. In fact, the latest privacy scandal grew out of the revelation that a Trump-affiliated consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica, managed to get data on tens of millions of Facebook users through an app that was purportedly a research tool.

With apps, Facebook isn’t selling data — it’s giving the data to apps for free.

About the author:

Associated Press

