Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Maths Week: Your Sunday puzzle

If I’ve told you n times, I’ve told you n+1 times…

By TheJournal.ie team Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 7:30 PM
17 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Hong Vo
Image: Shutterstock/Hong Vo

MATHS WEEK KICKS off today and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day with all the answers published on site next Sunday. 

Get puzzling!

TODAY’S Q: 

Áine, Bob and Ciara were engaged in the important mathematical task of dividing up a packet of sweets.

Áine declared: “I am the eldest so I will take a half.”

Bob said: “I am next oldest so I will take a third.”

Ciara complained: “That only leaves me with one-sixth. Áine if you give me 10 sweets then we will all have the same amount.”

How many sweets were there in the packet?

All answers will be published on TheJournal.ie next Sunday. 

