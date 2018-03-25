Four years ago today, Konrad Misiak went missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE ISSUING a renewed appeal for Konrad Misiak who went missing from Dublin four years ago today.

On Tuesday 25 March 2014, 35-year-old Konrad was reported missing by his housemates. Originally from Poland, Konrad was living in the Finglas area, Dublin 11. In spite of intensive efforts to locate him, Konrad has not been seen since.

Crimestoppers and the Gardaí are appealing for any members of the public, in particular members of the Polish community, to come forward with any information relating to Konrad’s disappearance.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Des McTiernan, Blanchardstown Garda Station described Konrad’s appearance and what he was wearing before he disappeared.

Konrad was described by his housemates as approximately 157cm in height, of slight build with brown fair hair and wore glasses. When last seen, he was described as wearing blue jeans and a navy jacket.

“We are appealing to the public, and in particular members of Dublin’s Polish community, to come forward with any information about Konrad’s disappearance or current whereabouts.”

He said it was thought that Konrad may have travelled to Courtown, Co Wexford before he disappeared – but this is still unconfirmed.

Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.

If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 0025.

Source: Crimestoppers

Crimestoppers Chairman Tim Dalton commented said that it was important for people with any information to get in touch.

“Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.