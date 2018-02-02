Dublin boxing event featuring MTK fighters cancelled at last minute

A BOXING EVENT which was to feature five boxers from MTK, the promotions group co-founded by Daniel Kinahan, has been cancelled.

TheJournal.ie understands that the event – due to take place at Citywest, Dublin tomorrow – has been cancelled by the hotel as the boxing promoters could not ensure they had the appropriate insurance in place.

Following the recent murders of Derek Hutch and Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux and last weekend’s shooting at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin – which injured a convicted criminal and an innocent bystander – specialist units had been authorised to conduct surveillance of a number of areas – including at tomorrow’s boxing event.

The fighters were informed of the cancellation yesterday.

Armed patrols will be in place around usual hotspots such as, in the north of the city, Sean McDermott Street, Buckingham Street and Summerhill and, in the west, areas like Crumlin and the Liberties.

Earlier this week, we reported that the boxing event is not being run by MTK but a smaller outfit. Five MTK fighters were scheduled to fight on the card.

This was the first time MTK-managed fighters were going to box in Dublin since the Regency Hotel attack in February 2016.

MTK was part-founded by Daniel Kinahan four years ago with three businessmen – none of whom are involved in criminality. Kinahan is no longer involved with day-to-day operation of the business after a buyout last year.

